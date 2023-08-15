It was once a harbinger of summer. Hot days, cool water and an exhilarating ride down a twisty slide.
Unfortunately, the waterslide that once was in Brushfork is now an eyesore for Route 52 commuters and visitors.
And it’s been that way for years.
The waterslide opened in the 1980s and was quite popular for years with teenagers and youngsters across the region.
Sadly, once it closed, its skeletal infrastructure became dilapidated and overgrown with weeds.
A building next to the slide, home to various restaurants and flea markets through the years, is another blight on the landscape — in more ways than one.
Fortunately, as part of Mercer County’s demolition program, both structures will soon be razed.
“That’s a project we’ve been working on for about the last year or so,” Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated buildings officer, told the Daily Telegraph on Friday. “What we noticed was that the building continued to deteriorate and what kind of compounded was that there were a lot of yard sale, flea market folks that had set up all around it. And so with several hundred people walking through this flea market without permission from the owners, by the way. That made it that much more dangerous and we were made aware there were some squatters that were staying in the building and even some alleged prostitution going on.”
Trash now fills the building, and has turned the walkway which once led to the waterslide into an obstacle course.
The waterslide and building were in such a state of disrepair the county went through the legal process of condemning the structures.
“One of the things that we did when we were making decisions on this, the commissioners made the decision to remove the waterslide and what’s left of the little pool at the bottom because of safety reasons, of course. We don’t want to leave a slide that people could potentially get hurt on,” Mills explained.
We wholeheartedly agree with the commissioner’s decision.
Although many folks have wonderful memories of joyous days on the slide, it is now a dangerous scar on the landscape.
And memories — no matter how joyous and sparkling — can not trump public safety.
In fact, Mills was one of those youngsters who enjoyed the slide during its heyday.
“I can remember, I would say when I was probably about 10 or 12, that for a few bucks parents would drop you off and the music would be playing,” she recalled. “You’d get a snack in the snack bar and you would slide down and walk back up the little walkway and do it all over again. Over and over and over all day long. A lot of good memories. There were always a line of people waiting to go down the slide. At that time, whoever owned it had a great idea. Let’s make a waterslide down the side of this hill. It was a popular place.
“So many people have good memories of that and I get that, but ultimately when they get in bad shape and they’re dangerous, it’s time for them to go,” Mills added.
We, like many, wish the waterslide could have been renovated and revitalized for our current generation of children and teens. But that was not in the cards.
At this point, the smart thing to do — the safe thing to do — is tear it down.
With hope, the site of the sorrowful landmark will ultimately be transformed into a new and vibrant business.
