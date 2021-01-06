Today is already day six of 2021. It would appear that the new year is already moving quite fast.
Normally, a new year can be a somewhat slow period for those of us in the newsroom, but that hasn’t been the case so far in 2021. With the pandemic still raging locally, and capacity becoming an issue for Princeton Community Hospital due to the number of individuals who are sick enough to go to the hospital, the virus woes of 2020 have rolled into 2021.
Throw in a pair of high-profile U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of that legislative chamber and all kinds of questions swirling around what will happen today at 1 p.m. when Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College, and you have a somewhat volatile start to 2021.
It makes you wonder, six days into 2021, what will happen next?
•••
When I was younger, I would often approach a new year with a sense of excitement and optimism for the future.
However, as you get older in life, that sense of optimism that was once associated with a new year can sometimes be replaced with a feeling of pessimism, particularly considering the type of year we all just went through. If anything, I’m glad we made it through 2020 without something else crazy happening.
Of course, we all know the first couple of weeks and probably months of 2021 will be as difficult, if not more so, than 2020 was. So we have entered the new year with a realization that things will still be difficult, at least in the short-term. It is the so-called dark winter, after all.
•••
As we stretch into week two of 2021, our new normal will still be the norm.
Sporting events will continue to be a hit or miss affair on the local level, and schools will likely see continued disruptions due to ongoing quarantines of school personnel and students.
Masks are still required, and the incoming administration is wanting all Americans to keep wearing masks for another 100 days beginning Jan. 20.
While I’m not a fan of mask mandates, I am certainly willing to concede that we would not be in the situation that we are in right now if more area residents would have masked up months ago. Remember, the whole point of wearing a mask isn’t to protect yourself, but to protect others that you may come into close contact with. But that doesn’t work if everyone isn’t wearing a mask.
I also still can’t quite wrap my head around the fact that so many local residents felt the need to vacation last year in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the midst of the pandemic. Many of those individuals who did so brought the virus back home with them to West Virginia and Virginia. Common sense — something that is increasingly lacking in America — dictates that you don’t go on vacation to a known virus hotspot during a global pandemic.
Now that the virus has a strong foothold on the deep south counties, purging our region of the plague is proving to be quite difficult. Many of us know friends and neighbors who are struggling with COVID-19. Some have been hospitalized. Some have died of virus-related complications.
Still we have hope for brighter days ahead with the possibility of herd immunity in the not too distant future.
Sadly, it could still be a while before we return to our old normal, those glorious post pandemic years of 2018 and 2019.
Of course, there are some folks out there who continue to act as if all is fine and normal. What pandemic they ask? Perhaps ignorance is bliss as we try to navigate these uncertain times.
I’m a realist. I won’t try to pretend like all of this craziness around me isn’t happening. We are living in a pandemic. And yes there are politicians out there who are making bad decisions and trying to exploit this health emergency to push their own agendas.
I guess the big question now is will 2021, at least the first couple of months, feel like a carbon copy of 2020?
I wish I could say that all is good and life has returned to normal. Unfortunately, we aren’t there yet.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
