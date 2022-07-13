Motorists traveling Interstate 77 in Mercer County have noticed a significant dirt moving project near Exit 1 in Bluefield. The construction is part of the ongoing site preparation work for the new Omnis Building Technologies project.
Ground was broken on the $40 million structure in March. Once completed, the 135,000-square-foot manufacturing site will provide about 300 high-paying jobs for the region. The facility is being developed near the existing headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit on John Nash Boulevard.
Once it is operational, the new Bluefield plant will produce more than 3,000 turn-key homes a year. Using concrete technology, Omnis can build a house in about two days. The homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make the pre-designed structures. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
All of this will soon be done in Bluefield at the Exit 1 plant.
“Things are moving along very quickly,” Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic development director and head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said. “Omnis has already ordered the building.”
Due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions, it is currently unclear as to when the building parts will arrive — although September is the current estimate.
So by late summer, or early fall, we could see the structure taking shape. And that work too will likely be visible to motorists traveling the interstate corridor.
The Omnis Building Technologies project is an exciting and transformative development for the region, and the fulfillment of a nearly five-year-old effort by the Bluefield Board of Directors and Spencer to open up the Exit 1 corridor to business growth.
In addition to creating good-paying manufacturing jobs for the region and opening up the Exit 1 corridor to additional economic development and growth, there also is a strong likelihood that some of the homes created at the plant will end up in West Virginia, and the Bluefield area.
There is a significant need for new housing across the nation, and the region, thanks in part to shifting population patterns associated with the ongoing pandemic. During the early stages of the pandemic, some relocated from larger cities and population centers where infection numbers were higher to more remote, rural regions, such as West Virginia where virus numbers were and remain lower.
It is exciting to see that work on this all-important project is now underway. Exit 1 is finally on a fast track to development.
