COVID-19 needs to be simplified into terms we understand better. At the top of the list should be: how many Confirmed cases. NOT; Probable, or number tested. Then Recovered cases. Finally, Deaths. This way we have an idea of what is in the here and now, not probable and tested as these add uncertain numbers that may or may not be counted as positive cases. We have enough fear and anxiety here in the two-state area as well as the whole country right now. Respectfully,
James M. Hamilton,
Bluefield
Commented
