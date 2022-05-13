Differences in people are often the source of many problems, but those differences are mostly superficial and human nature is basically the same wherever you go or whatever you believe.
Church denominations are good examples of that.
In fact, a little research says an estimated 33,000 Christian denominations exist around the world.
I grew up in the Church of Brethren, which was established in 1908 from the Old German Baptist Brethren, which had roots in Germany dating back to the early 1700s.
The Amish, Mennonites, Old Order Dunkard and Brethren all have some similarities in customs, including immersion in water three times during baptism, pacifism and a conservative dress and lifestyle, some more conservative than others.
Of course, the Amish in particular have a very conservative lifestyle, including the avoidance of modernization, like motorized vehicles and the use of commercial electricity, and being self-sufficient and separating themselves in most ways from the contemporary world.
When I was growing up my mother and most women in the church wore a head covering, called prayer veils, and most dressed plainly. We also were dunked three times and had a “foot-washing” once a year.
Sermons were mostly the basic fare, with prescriptions of how you should be living your life and listening to God rather than the devil. Some of it was pretty scary stuff for a kid, but the overall experience was pleasant and rewarding.
I clearly remember my first encounters as a teenager with running afoul of the some of more traditional “old order” Brethren beliefs, which were my enjoyment of TV, movies, an interest in dancing and drinking “adult beverages.”
Some people in the church had no problem with any of these, even some moderate drinking, but my mother and a few others were reluctant to accept any of them, gradually relenting to TV, movies and dancing, but never alcohol.
As a rebellious teen, I saw no sense in closing yourself off to worldly things, and that resulted in many discussions with my mother, who even denied Jesus actually drank wine, which, of course, he did. And he even turned water into wine at a wedding party in Cana.
I explained to her that, as far as I know, the Bible does not say drinking alcohol is a sin, but clearly drunkenness, the abuse of alcohol, is. She remained steadfastly against it, though.
The TV was a big one as well, and when my father finally bought one, we were all dreading the fight we were convinced was sure to erupt between him and his Brethren preacher brother, my Uncle Raymond, who never owned a TV and preached vehemently against it.
But Uncle Raymond was also a wise and tolerant man so, as far as I know, there was never any unpleasantness about it.
As time progressed, most Brethren that I knew, and know, went toward being less conservative, assimilating into the world but retaining their basic convictions.
The two are certainly not mutually exclusive.
That assimilation, for me, is crucial to understanding other people and to understanding the world.
My mother, who became a Brethren minister later in her life, eventually accepted that “worldly” part of me, and actually grew to appreciate it.
A friend and I were talking the other day about living a cloistered life and the advantages, as well as disadvantages, it may have.
We agreed that people can debate such issues from now on, but the bottom line is, people should do whatever it is that makes them happy.
But they should never force it on others, and always be tolerant of different opinions and interpretations.
Intolerance has often been the cause of churches splitting, as well as many other things that make it difficult for human beings to coexist peacefully.
Ironically, this type of intolerance does not exactly fit in with what Christianity is all about to me.
But as I have learned over the years, some people even disagree on what the words tolerance and intolerance even mean.
In a broader context it really is all about the basics of appreciating other people, where they were raised, what they believe, and embrace similarities rather than differences.
In the end, we are all in the same boat and the truth is the world could not survive without differences in interests, talents and ambitions.
We can agree to disagree, but when we put ourselves on a high horse and think we are the only ones who are right, well, the higher the horse the harder the fall.
