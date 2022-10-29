On March 25, 2013, MSHA’s final rule for pattern of violations (POV) was enacted updating the provision in the 1977 Mine Act. According to MSHA and the Department of Labor, the final rule for enhancement of the pattern of violations was necessary as a more stringent and concise enforcement tool to focus on rogue mine operators that repeatedly commit serious and substantial (S&S) violations and ignore the safety and health of mine workers. POV action by MSHA applies to only a few operators that are unwilling or unable to change their behavior contrasted to the many lawful mine operators that comply with mining regulations.
During my 33 years as a coal miner, I learned one truism — most miners are passionate about their jobs and can’t imagine doing anything else. Miners are unique individuals that have determined the thrill and benefits of mining coal far outweigh the risks involved in their hazardous occupation. Mining coal is an inexplicable addiction for miners. That’s why mine operators must provide safety guidelines for their workforce following regulations administered by MSHA and state agencies. POV is another tool for MSHA enforcement against dangerous operators. The courts determine if MSHA’s assessments, when challenged, are correctly administered.
Imagine if there was an agency monitoring politicians that recklessly demonstrated a pattern of bad behavior (POBB) and could be held accountable. Have voters forgotten that our elected leaders should be held to higher standards of social behavior? It is not about policy; it is about inappropriate behavior repeatedly exhibited that is significant and substantial. Of course, the overseeing agency would require a list of significant and substantial bad behavior to rectify a candidate’s or politician’s chronic poor conduct.
For example, bragging about grabbing a woman’s private parts is despicable, but may not be significant and substantial (S&S). On the other hand, payoffs to conceal adulterous sexual encounters before an election is S&S.
Calling people of the opposite political party deplorable is, well, deplorable, but not really S&S. Clearing your private computer’s server to hide illicit government e-mails is S&S. Remember, to be on a POBB, there must be repetitive, chronic bad behavior.
We elect candidates supporting the policies we advocate. Shouldn’t bad behavior negate earning our vote, particularly if it is a pattern of unlawful or improper behavior? Here’s my list, but you probably have some criteria of your own of vote-nullifying bad behavior.
• Lying. All politicians lie. How many times have you heard that? Lying about certain issues shouldn’t be excused by voters, regardless of party or policy.
• Attacking the press corps. News reporting isn’t the industry of yesteryear. There always seems to be a slant. Journalists report certain candidates favorably, and others not so much. Many times, it depends on the source. A free press is necessary for a democracy — so no, they are not an enemy of the state.
• Conflicts of interest. A candidate doing private, personal business with a foreign adversary while running for office is a no-no. A politician requesting personal favors from a foreign government for our government’s financial support in return is not allowed. For example, requesting dirt on a political rival, or to get family members out of legal jeopardy.
• Infidelity. If a candidate or politician can’t be loyal to their spouse, why should we expect loyalty to sworn oath of office?
• Stealing. That’s a no-brainer. Jail time for anyone stealing classified documents. No one should be above the law.
• Treason. If a candidate or politician participates in overthrowing our government, elections, or duties of Congress, you are/should be disqualified. Seditious conspiracy is a crime.
Do you have difficulty holding a person to a higher moral standard in your political party? Ask yourself what you would say or do if the opposing party committed the same atrocity.
If Georgians are willing to cast ballots for an overtly flawed individual who admits to multiple personalities, lies about being in law enforcement, paid for abortions while opposing them, abandoned fathered children, and committed spousal abuse — what message are they sending to the opposing party? Could it be that some prefer mental illness and a pattern of bad behavior (POBB) over a party that includes LGBTQ people, open borders, support of public education, flawed energy policies, abortion, and refuses to define a male or female by allowing gender neutrality?
Why did voters rally behind an elderly, seemingly confused man that has been in government longer than many voters have been alive? Could it be that they prefer the occasional gaffe and memory lapse over a party that contains racism, sexism, absurd conspiracy theories, voting restrictions, defunding the FBI, militant hate groups, and white supremacy?
The differences are opaque. Does that mean we should abandon our moral compass? Shouldn’t there be accountability for a POBB?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.