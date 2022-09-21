A few weeks ago, I was asked a question that I had trouble answering.
The question itself was straightforward and there should have been a simple answer to it.
“What do you put out first? Fall decorations or Halloween decorations?” was the question.
Gosh. When you start thinking about it, the answer isn’t easy.
Here is one of the reasons why I stumbled in my response.
You see, at most stores across the area, you can find a wide assortment of fall, Halloween and Christmas decorations all sharing the same shelf space.
Christmas can wait. It’s way too early, at least in my humble opinion, to be buying Christmas decorations. So we can safely rule that one out.
But, considering that fall is more or less already here, pumpkins, cornstalks, haystacks and mums seem like the logical starting point.
By the way, the old-school paper calendar sitting on my desks says tomorrow, or Thursday, Sept. 22, is the first day of fall.
So the fall season is just beginning, and Halloween is still weeks away.
However, area stores have already been flooded this year with Halloween decorations of all types and varieties — more than I’ve seen in a long time. Giant Jason and Freddy dolls? Really?
I thought we were done with both of those franchises? But wait. There is much more. Random witches, ghosts, skeletons and werewolves abound, if you can afford to fork out enough hard-earned cash to buy them all.
Apparently supply-chain shortages don’t apply to Halloween decorations. Just food and the essentials it seems. I wonder why?
So what do you do? Do you buy a giant ghost or do you stock up on (real) pumpkins, cornstalks and mums to decorate the yard for the fall season?
For most folks, I would hope that the answer is simple. You wait until October before you put Freddy, Jason, the witch, the werewolf and the skeleton outside. Right?
But is it OK to leave the pumpkins, cornstalks, haystalks and mums outside too — side-by-side with the Halloween decorations? Isn’t that a little bit too much?
Come to think of it, is it ever a good idea to put Christmas decorations outside before Thanksgiving is over?
I’m probably overthinking this now.
So, going back to that original question, a quick and simple answer wasn’t easy.
I generally try to avoid Halloween decorations all-together. While I have nothing against watching a good horror movie or two during the month of October, I’m not really a fan of trick or treating and the other usual traditions associated with Halloween.
So you won’t see a carved jack-o’-lantern on the porch until mid October at the earliest. But a real pumpkin is OK, as it is a symbol of the fall season, and can usually remain in the yard through at least early November.
But if you are into Halloween, you won’t have any trouble finding decorations or costumes this year. They are everywhere. Even the dollar and a quarter store is abundantly stocked with various ghouls and ghosts.
I will admit that seeing Halloween, fall and Christmas decorations all together at once in the same store can be a bit overwhelming.
Can’t we just take one holiday, and one season, at a time?
When I was younger, you never saw Halloween and Christmas decorations in the store at the same time. And back then you normally didn’t see many Christmas trees or Christmas decorations until mid-to-late November.
I’m sorry, but I really don’t want to be thinking about Christmas right now. Just as I didn’t want to be thinking about Halloween back in August when all of those spooky decorations started flooding our local stores.
So maybe the answer to the aforementioned question is simple.
Put out fall decorations now, if you so desire.
Or don’t put anything outside right now. Just wait. Just procrastinate. Then when Halloween is over, and fall has transitioned into spring, you won’t have to worry about it.
Then, if you are ready, you can start thinking about buying a few Christmas decorations.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
