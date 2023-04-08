On Tuesday, March 28, (James H.) “Smokey” Shott educated us about public education, or did he? Here are a few facts not mentioned by Mr. Shott.
Billionaire Elisabeth DeVos was appointed by then-President Trump and served as Secretary of Education from 2017-2021. She is a proponent of charter schools.
According to EdSource from a 2017 article, Trump and DeVos wanted to add $168 million to $333 million already dedicated to charter schools while cutting $9.2 billion from the $68 billion K-12 federal education budget. This alarmed the president of National Alliance of Public Charter Schools, Nina Rees, who has allies in the public school system and admitted, “The Trump Administration policies have put us in a difficult spot.”
Reporting from The Hill on 7/17/2022, quoted DeVos speaking to a Conservative group in Tampa, Florida, “I personally think that the Department of Education should not exist.”
NBC reporting on 3/30/2023, informs us billionaire DeVos has poured $9 million into elections pushing candidates favoring DeVos’ goal: “subsidizing private schools with public dollars.”
A Wall Street article on 3/6/2018, reported on the West Virginia teachers strike. Teachers were forced to strike to gain a 5 percent increase in wages — the first salary increase in four years. The nine day strike shuttered schools and kept roughly 270,000 students and 20,000 teachers absent in 55 counties, according to reporting.
In 2021, WV expanded allowance for charter schools. In West Virginia, every year public school receives state funding based on enrollment numbers. When a student transfers to a charter school, most of the funding money does too.
When Mr. Shott writes articles undermining public education and the tremendous performance of teachers, is he following an agenda for public school dismantling? Shott misrepresents real threats and violence to school boards and teachers and suggests DOJ involvement was over-reach. Caitlin O’Kane of CBS news reported 10/5/2021, the National School Board Association wrote a letter to President Biden seeking help. While showing videos documenting threats and violence against teachers and board members, the NSBA president, Viola Garcia, spoke. She indicated that there was cited incidents showing a pattern of violence and threats across state lines about coronavirus mandates and teaching about race issues, and that’s why she requested assistance from the DOJ.
According to Garcia, Critical Race Theory isn’t taught in K-12 classes. Her understanding is it is a college course. Shott claims CRT is being “secretly” taught. That’s funny.
Shott claims an unnamed Washington father reported the school “put his child on antidepressants without parental consent.” Where was the dad as his child exhibited depression, visited a licensed psychiatrist able to write a prescription after diagnosis, and purchased the medication? Out of state? Out of country? Or out to lunch instead of parenting?
Maybe what we have is purposefully underfunded, underpaid, understaffed and overworked personnel in some school districts. Maybe some lie about things being secretly taught, blame teachers for their own inattentiveness to their children and education, neglect their children so much they don’t recognize gender issues, or simply need a scapegoat — teachers. Why not write about the thousands of success stories in our public schools every year? Be wary, some may want public schools to fail so education can be controlled by authoritarian rule giving advantage to the privileged.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
