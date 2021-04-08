Health officials are now estimating that more than 50 percent of Mercer County’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. The majority of those individuals have most likely received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, both of which require two shots to achieve maximum immunity. The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, but it only recently arrived in the Mountain State.
According to Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping, about 38,000 shots have been administered so far. He says 28,000 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The county’s population is estimated at 58,758, so health officials are making inroads on the vaccination front.
Mercer County has reported 125 virus-related deaths to date, including two new deaths that were confirmed by state officials on Wednesday, a 62-year old female and an 83-year old female. A third new death also was reported Wednesday in neighboring Tazewell County.
It should also be noted that Mercer County is still holding — at least for the moment — at a lower number of active virus cases.
Last week, about 140 virus cases in the county were considered active. That number briefly climbed to 151 active cases earlier this week before falling again to 147 on Tuesday and then 144 on Wednesday. The ultimate goal is to reach zero active cases, but that can only be achieved by vaccinating as many individuals as possible who are willing to receive the shot.
Some appear to be intent against taking the vaccine, according to Topping. He says some who are refusing to take the vaccine seem to be motivated by politics. Others flock to common conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine.
During a recent vaccine clinic, Topping said 60 doses of the vaccine were left over. He says the health department then took the doses to a local shopping center in an attempt to use them, but ran into some individuals who were reluctant to get a shot.
Topping said some not only refused to get the shot, but several did so with an “attitude.”
We understand that getting the vaccine should be a personal choice, and not a mandate or requirement from the federal or state government.
However, we also realize that more individuals will need to be vaccinated locally — and across the nation — in order to reach herd immunity and to bring this pandemic to an end once and for all, particularly before virus variants become a widespread problem.
We are off to a good start in Mercer County in terms of the vaccine. But we do need to get more shots in arms. That’s the only way to ensure that there won’t be more deaths or a fourth wave of this pandemic locally.
