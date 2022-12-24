Curmudgeonly was the first thought that came to mind when I heard the caller’s voice. I hate to make snap judgements, but sometimes you can tell simply by the tone of voice.
It was the mid- to late-90s, and I was Lifestyles editor at the Daily Telegraph. It was a role that kept me on the happy side of news — at least for the most part.
But, occasionally, a call from an angry reader would make its way to my desk. Whether the caller was unhappy with inactivity by local government officials or the plethora of potholes on a main road, I did my best to soothe while finding a solution.
On this day the caller was downright angry — with her neighbors.
“I read your column,” she said. “You’re the one that loves animals.”
“Yes ma’am,” I responded. “How can I help you?”
She told me her name was Marcella and she was from McDowell County — that’s pronounced “MackDowell” for those not familiar with southern West Virginia or simply “The County.”
Marcella then went on a tirade about some folks who lived in her community who were keeping numerous dogs, yet not feeding them, not watering them and not providing basic shelter.
At some point, she mentioned her shotgun.
I am no stranger to feisty Appalachian senior citizens, but the last thing I wanted on this day was a shooting spurred over the neglect of animals.
I did my best to calm her, and finally brought the temperature down a few degrees. I then spoke of possible options to get help for the dogs.
Whether I ultimately called authorities or she did, I don’t remember. But the dogs were rescued and the ending was happy.
•••
Several months later I once again received a random call from Marcella. I remembered her anger over the dogs, but it was nothing compared to the day’s fury playing out on her property.
Marcella was livid because a law enforcement officer was fishing in her pond.
“That’s my pond,” she raged! “He has no right to be here but he won’t leave!”
Once again, she reminded me, “I have my shotgun!’
Let me point out that an 80-plus-year old lady brandishing a shotgun in rural West Virginia is not quite the same as a middle-aged adult doing the same anywhere else. Our grannies like their guns and count on them for protection. The key is to keep the gun down and everyone relaxed when emotions overwhelm.
I asked Marcella to calm down as we went over her options.
She acquiesced, but not before yelling one more time, “That’s my pond, and those are my fish!”
Once again, I can’t recall how we resolved the situation but in the end the cop left, no one was shot and Marcella got her pond back.
•••
The Monday morning call months later from Marcella was like no other before. She sounded happy, and perhaps a bit mischievous.
“I know you’re busy,” she said, “and I’ll just take a minute. But I called to tell you a joke so you can start your week with a smile.”
I liked that plan.
Marcella then almost whispered, “It’s a dirty one.”
“No problem,” I replied. “I’m OK with that.”
She told me the joke and I chuckled in response. Little did I know it would become our routine in the ensuing months.
At some point the calls became less frequent and more sporadic. After those breaks I would hear from Marcella and listen to her curse the “damn doctors” who admitted her to the hospital and made her stay for a week, or two, or more.
She always made me laugh during our chats and, I hope, I provided something in return.
Several months after our last conversation I received a call from Marcella’s daughter. She was aware her mom and I would often speak on the phone, and she wanted to let me know that her mother had passed.
•••
Friendships aren’t always neatly wrapped gifts that come tied with a bow and labeled with a tag.
Sometimes they sneak up, giving rise to a cohort, a collaborator and a curmudgeon who provides a weekly smile and a regular dose of self-confidence and gruff.
Each year, as the holidays are in full swing and the previous months become a memory, I think of Marcella and the spark she embedded with her sailor-esque jokes and stately rural pride.
It’s been several years now, but I hope the catfish are still biting in heaven.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
