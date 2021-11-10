Three Maryland counties made headlines last month after their leaders announced that they were hoping to become a part of the Mountain State. It was a short-lived secession, however, with Maryland officials calling the move a dead issue a week later.
The three counties, although rural and mountainous, have a combined population of more than 251,000 citizens. They include the cities of Cumberland and Hagerstown, both of which would have been among the top 10 most-populated cities in West Virginia had they somehow found a way to become a part of the Mountain State.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was quick to embrace the idea of adding the Maryland counties to the Mountain State, which gave sudden, albeit brief, credibility to the seemingly impossible move.
The Republican governor even went so far as to hold a virtual press conference to discuss the Maryland secession plans. He even proposed calling a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to consider the request of the three Maryland counties. Justice was joined by West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay and Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, in touting the benefits of adding the three Maryland counties to the Mountain State.
“We’ve got it going on right now in West Virginia,” Justice said of the Maryland situation. “We are knocking it out of the park. Why wouldn’t you want to come? We want everyone to know that we are standing here with open arms. We welcome these counties and would be tickled to death to have them and the great folks of that incredible state.”
Of course, taking in three counties from another state isn’t as easy as Justice makes it sound. The process would have been long and difficult with an outcome that wasn’t guaranteed.
About a week later, media reports from Maryland indicated the secession plan was all but dead. Delegates Wendell Beitzel, Mike McKay and William Wivell told the Hagerstown Herald-Mail the process of moving the three counties from Maryland to West Virginia was no longer viable.
It should be noted that this isn’t the first time during Justice’s tenure that counties in a neighboring state have sought to move to West Virginia. In early 2020, several Virginia localities, including Tazewell County, wanted to join West Virginia. The so-called “Vaexit” move was gaining steam before the pandemic hit, sidelining those efforts which are now presumed dead, particularly with the Republican sweep of the Commonwealth last week.
While Justice may have been premature in all of his talk about adding the three Maryland counties to West Virginia, you can’t really blame him for trying.
Adding those three counties, and the more than 251,000 citizens who populate them, would have been a significant win for West Virginia.
We certainly don’t begrudge or discourage the citizens of those three Maryland counties from seeking refuge in the Mountain State, if that is their desire.
However, we simply remind everyone involved that trying to secede from one state to another is a long, technical and difficult process.
It’s not something that can happen overnight.
