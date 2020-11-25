Thanksgiving is going to look a bit different this year. In many ways, it should be a return to a more traditional holiday of old.
You probably know what I’m talking about. A Thanksgiving celebrated with family at home. A giant feast of home-cooked food followed by quality time together. If the weather is nice, which is often the case on Thanksgiving Day, some also will spend time outdoors either tidying up around the yard or installing Christmas decorations.
Later in the evening, we will head to the living room area to catch a football game on television (I understand the Steelers are playing Thursday night) while also enjoying left-overs from the big feast earlier in the day. But one thing we won’t be doing this year is shopping later during the evening hours on Thanksgiving night.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the big stores will actually be closing their doors on Thanksgiving. They really didn’t have a choice this year. With the resurgence of the virus, you simply can’t have thousands of people jammed inside of a single store — elbow to elbow — in a desperate search for $10 blenders and $30 computers on Thanksgiving evening.
That’s why many of the big sales have been staggered out this year over a period of several weeks.
I always enjoyed shopping on Thanksgiving Day, but I will also admit that the whole Black Thursday/Black Friday thing had kind of gotten out of control in recent years. Perhaps the biggest grind associated with it was the idea of having to stand and wait in line for two hours or longer in order to safely secure the item or items you were hoping to purchase on sale. Plus the challenge of trying to navigate a store that is packed with so many shoppers at one time. So I won’t really miss a lot of that this year.
Of course, the traditional day after Thanksgiving Black Friday sales will still go on this year. So area stores will still be full of holiday shoppers come Friday morning — pandemic or not. One of the good things about getting the big deals on Thanksgiving night was not having to get up at 5 a.m. in the morning to go shopping on the day after Thanksgiving. It was much easier to do at 6 p.m. in the evening than 5 a.m. in the morning.
I also normally have to work on the Friday after Thanksgiving, so that makes Black Friday holiday shopping all the more difficult.
Of course, nothing is easy this year thanks to the pandemic. So if you do plan on shopping Friday morning, remember that mask mandates are still in place. The pandemic is accelerating as we head into the winter months (just like it did during the winter of 1918 and 1919) so now is certainly not the time to become complacent.
One thing is certain this year. Most of us will be eating at home on Thanksgiving, and hopefully without a mask on. And shopping after dinner won’t be on the menu for tomorrow evening. Instead, it should be a largely relaxing day without the stress of large lines and even larger crowds.
Given the current pandemic, a return to a more traditional Thanksgiving makes a lot of sense.
Enjoy the day. Eat plenty of food. And don’t forget to get a little exercise outside afterwards. Don’t worry about having to go shopping later in the evening. Enjoy leftovers instead. Let’s see if the Steelers can remain undefeated. And try to spend some quality time with your family. You can always go shopping Friday morning instead.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
