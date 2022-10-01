Area animal shelters are once again overwhelmed with dogs and cats, and litters of new puppies and kittens. Adoptions are urgently needed right now.
The situation is so bad at the Mercer County Animal Shelter that officials are warning that dire steps may be necessary if enough animals aren’t adopted soon. That includes the possibility of euthanizing animals, a step that shelter officials are trying to avoid.
“In the 10 years I’ve been here, this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Stacey Harman, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, said last week.
The Mercer County shelter entered a code red status last week.
“We haven’t had to do a code red in about seven years,” Harman said. “What a code red means is that we are full beyond capacity, and we cannot take anything else in. If we can’t get some of the animals moving out of here, we may have to start euthanizing.”
In an attempt to encourage adoptions, Mercer County has temporarily reduced adoption fees with dogs being $20 and cats $10.
Shelters also are overflowing in McDowell and Tazewell counties.
“In the 20 years that I’ve been here, this is the worst it has ever been,” McDowell County Humane Society director Sharon Sagety said. “There has especially been an explosion of kittens and stray cats because they aren’t getting fixed and just keep reproducing.”
The Tazewell County Animal Shelter just came out of a code red last week. “We were able to get some adopted and many others moved to different rescues up in Maryland,” director Ginny Dawson said.
All of our shelters need help right now. And the best way you can help is by adopting a loving cat or dog.
We strongly encourage families across the region to consider adopting a pet from their local animal shelter — whether it is Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell or another neighboring locality.
There are dozens of loving cats and dogs at the shelters in need of good homes.
By adopting you will help to alleviate overcrowding at the shelter while also taking steps to ensure that no loving cats or dogs have to be put down this fall.
Those who may not be able to adopt an animal at this time can still help by fostering an animal. Foster families keep the animal until someone adopts it or a rescue finds a home for the animal.
If you have ever thought about adopting a cat or dog, now would be the time to do so.
