The Mercer County Animal Shelter is really struggling right now. The facility has been in a code red status for several weeks, which means the facility is at capacity and won’t be able to accept additional animals until more of the existing dogs and cats at the shelter are adopted out.
Stacey Harmon, the shelter’s executive director, says she is trying to avoid euthanizing homeless animals “at all costs.”
“As long as I can keep rotating one or two out the door,” she said of moving dogs and cats from the shelter. “I’ll use crates, offices, whatever I have to do to try to avoid that at all costs.”
The public can help avoid this unwanted outcome by adopting a loving dog or cat from the shelter.
Harmon says the current overcrowding problem at the animal shelter is the worst she has seen in nearly 10 years.
A number of factors have contributed to the problem, including a lack of spaying and neutering which adds to the local pet population, and people who abandon their animals because they can no longer afford to keep them.
Caring for so many dogs and cats at the facility also has put a strain on pet food supplies. Although recent donations of pet food from concerned citizens has helped.
“We were down to four bags,” Harmon said. “I did put a plea out to the public. The public really came together and we got quite a few bags. We’re probably good for another week or so at our current rate. We can always use more because I have certain animals that have to be fed three or four times a day just due to them being from bad cases and they’re emaciated; so we have to feed them higher protein and feed them smaller meals several times a day. What they do is they can bloat, and that could kill them. They just gorge down the food. I can always use food, wet and dry.”
If it comes to a point where animals have to be put down, Harmon says the public will be alerted two to three days in advance. But the best way to avoid this is for additional adoptions to occur now.
Just because it is February, that doesn’t mean that you can’t bring a new forever friend home.
Please consider adopting an animal at the shelter. If you need more information about adoptions, the shelter can be reached at (304) 425-2838.
