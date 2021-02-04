Tonight, I can hear the rumble and clink of snowplows going by my home as yet more snow threatens to fall. The temperature is getting pretty low, too, so I’m expecting to clear my car off tomorrow morning.
I’ve ridden along with state troopers and school bus drivers, but I’ve never rode along with a snowplow driver. My previous ride along experiences have taught me that law enforcement patrols and driving school bus routes are a lot harder than most people suppose. I’m sure driving a snowplow is a demanding job, too.
When winter weather that threatens to make the roads treacherous is pending, I usually see the plow trucks out spreading salt when I’m driving home. Signs on their bumpers warn us to stay 100 feet back and that’s good advice. Even when I’m further back than 100 feet, I can hear salt crystals pinging off my car.
Another good reason for staying well behind snowplows and other big rigs like tractor-trailers is the fact that their drivers’ field of vision is pretty narrow compared to what you can see from a regular car or pickup truck. A few years ago I watched an exercise at the Mercer County Vocational Education Center that showed students what tractor-trailer drivers see, and can’t see, from their cabs.
First, if you’re too close behind them, they can’t see you. If you linger in spots besides them, they still can’t see you. These areas are called “dead zones.”
Once I asked some truck drivers about the behaviors that, shall we say, make them crazy. They complained that a lot of motorists just don’t understand that they can’t stop and maneuver as quickly as a car or a pickup truck. You can’t stop fast if you’re hauling tons of cargo. It’s kind of like expecting an oncoming train to slam on its brakes and come to a stop if a stuck car is blocking a railroad crossing. The laws of physics don’t allow those kind of tricks.
Another pet peeve among truck drivers occurs when cars get next to them like they want to pass, but just can’t get up the nerve to pour on that extra bit of speed. As a result, they linger in a dead zone where it’s hard to be seen.
“If you’re going pass, then pass,” one tractor-trailer driver adamantly told me. I think he had more than one bad experience with a driver hovering just out of view.
Snowplow drivers face the same problems with impatient motorists following too closely or trying to pass when the weather conditions are bad. There are plenty of times when I had to be patient because a plow was ahead of me and the passing lane looked too slick to risk. And since the plow was clearing the way, being patient was the safer option.
I also tell myself that the plow drivers are doing a demanding job and they shouldn’t have to worry about other motorists doing questionable things around them like trying to pass when conditions are slick. Years ago, I spun out on Interstate 77 near Wytheville,Va. I’ll admit that I was going too fast and thinking about pulling off, but I was too late. Within a second, I had lost control and ended up in the median. I’m just thankful that no other cars were around me at that time. Some extra care and patience would have serve me well that day. It would have saved me a big repair bill, too.
I suspect that I’ll see snowplows out and about a few more times before winter is over. If I’m on the road when I see them, I’ll give them a wide berth and let them do their jobs. Being forced to slow down can be frustrating when you’re trying to get home, but taking unnecessary chances won’t get you home any earlier.
One time I spent more than an hour getting home after a snowstorm. I later estimated that if I had waited about half an hour, the snowplows would have cleared the way and I would have gotten home with a lot less drama. I should have stood by and let the plows do their jobs before I tried to drive my car like an ATV in the snow.
— Greg Jordan is a reporter with the Daily Telegraph. Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.