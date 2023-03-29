West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed an important bill into law that will create a foundation to manage about $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement money that is coming to the Mountain State.
Senate Bill 674 officially recognizes the West Virginia First Foundation and authorizes the Republican governor to make appointments to its board of directors with the advice and consent of the Senate.
The private, non-stock, nonprofit foundation will distribute any settlement or judgment funds awarded to the state from litigation.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and his office helped to start the process on how to handle the money. The need for a structured entity to ensure the proper and transparent dispersement of funds became necessary after successful opioid lawsuits resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars coming to the state from pharmaceutical companies and drug stores.
“I applaud Gov. Justice, the state Senate and the House of Delegates for the immediate attention given to this very important bill,” Morrisey said in an earlier statement. “We will now have the groundwork desperately needed to facilitate the management of the state’s and political subdivisions’ nearly $1 billion in opioid settlements. These settlements will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid epidemic, but our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most.”
All counties and most municipalities will receive funding from the foundation.
A memorandum of understanding with municipalities was also needed to distribute money properly. Morrisey said all 55 counties and 221 of 229 cities and towns have signed on to the agreement.
As currently proposed, the foundation will receive 72.5 percent of each settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
Morrisey says this allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout the state. This distribution formula will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.
Without a proper distribution formula in place, and without checks and balances to ensure that all settlement dollars are spent correctly, funding can be misused and abused — as we’ve seen in recent years with the billions in pandemic dollar distributions.
The foundation should help in ensuring that no settlement dollars are wasted or abused.
Most importantly, these opioid settlement dollars are another important step toward recovery. As Morrisey so eloquently states, “This is the time to begin the healing from all the carnage caused by the opioid epidemic. We must prevent another generation from falling prey to senseless death.”
That is certainly the hope moving forward.
