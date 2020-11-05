I woke up Wednesday morning, checked the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s website and learned to no great surprise that the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was still too close to call. Hopefully some progress was made Wednesday, but I wouldn’t bet any money on it. I was glad to learn that overall, Election Day passed pretty smoothly because so many people had voted early and taken pressure off the polls.
Like many people in the news profession, I woke up a bit groggy after a late night of waiting for election results and getting stories filed on time. The fact that we had set our clocks back an hour last weekend doesn’t help. I’m still adjusting to the time change.
The subject of daylight saving time comes up every year when we have to spring forward and fall back. Why do we keep up this ritual? If I’m remembering this correctly, setting our clocks forward and back started when many American families still lived on farms and needed the extra daylight for their work. This was the age before big electric floodlights and other conveniences. I think Benjamin Franklin proposed the idea so people could save their candles; back in the 18th century, candles were still the major source of nighttime lighting and pretty expensive.
Well, the American landscape and technology have changed a lot since the days when most people lived on farms and used candles and oil lamps. Electric lights turn night into day and make operating at all hours possible now. The hour when sunset arrives doesn’t matter that much anymore, either. Election night is a good example. Votes were being counted long after darkness fell and people across the country were following the results. The fact this counting was being done at night and well into the early morning hours didn’t matter. Whether this happened an hour sooner or later didn’t matter, either.
Setting the clock back an hour and then forward an hour a few months later doesn’t seem to make much sense anymore. The topic always comes up every year when I’m talking to my family, and we always agree that one clock setting should be chosen and then left in place. This would save us the hassle of having to readjust our routines twice a year to accommodate a tradition that doesn’t serve much, if any, purpose anymore.
Of course, if the United States decided to do away with daylight saving time, a decision about whether to leave the time in place after springing forward or falling back would have to be made. Maybe the question could be put on a future ballot some day. We could decide whether to keep the practice, and then where to leave the time set. There will probably be debates about the issue until the questions actually end up on a ballot.
I’m all in favor of just picking a time and leaving it alone. Whether it’s spring forward or fall back doesn’t matter much. Just pick a time and leave it alone so we don’t have to keep readjusting twice year. Right now, I’m thinking that lunchtime should be approaching, but it’s not even 11 a.m. yet. I’ll be back to normal in a couple of weeks. I’d rather not make the adjustment at all.
Pushing the time forward when spring arrives and pushing it back when spring gets here doesn’t serve a purpose anymore. In our 24/7 world, when sunset arrives doesn’t matter. We just turn the lights on and keep on going. Decades ago, most activity ended when the sun went down, but electric lights and other technology have changed all that. When electric lighting became possible, people could start doing unheard of things like having baseball and football games at night. Working at night became possible, too, because operations such as building and road construction didn’t have to stop when the sun went down. The actual time on the clock became less relevant to our activities.
I imagine some people will be upset if we abandoned Daylight Savings Time, but I wouldn’t mourn its loss. Some day I might mention it to some children, and I’ll have to explain how it worked. Then I’ll have to explain why we messed with the time twice a year. I suspect that answering the question will be pretty challenging.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
