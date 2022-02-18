One of the region’s most recognized institutions of higher learning, Concord University, is preparing to celebrate another milestone.
The university is embarking upon its 150th year of operation, and beginning next week, “The Campus Beautiful” will commemorate its sesquicentennial with a variety of events.
All of the activities will be open to the public, along with alumni, faculty, staff and students, according to the university. Sesquicentennial activities and events include:
• Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., there will be a reading of excerpts from the new “150 Years of Concord” commemorative coffee-table style history book in the President’s Room of the Marsh Library.
• On Tuesday, Feb. 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Butcher Art Gallery will open at 5:30 p.m. featuring curated pieces from Concord’s faculty. Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, will give a special presentation in the Main Auditorium.
• On Wednesday, Feb. 23, visitors will be able to sign a banner in honor of Concord’s birthday and win commemorative giveaways between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m at the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center.
• On Thursday, Feb. 24, a special Concord University themed trivia night will be held at 7 p.m. by the Subway Sides area of the student center
• On Friday, Feb. 25, visitors will be invited to have lunch with CU President Kendra Bogges from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while also sharing thoughts on social media.
• On Saturday, Feb. 26, a formal plated dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by Boggess’ presentation of her Presidential Excellence Awards. At 7 p.m., a live band will take the stage for a night of dancing.
• On Sunday, Feb. 27, area residents will be encouraged to share their favorite Concord memories on social media and are asked to add #CU150 to their posts.
• On Monday, Feb. 28, a Founder’s Day celebration will be held in the main theater of the Alexander Fine Arts Center at 3 p.m. for a special presentation honoring 150 years of Concord, including video greetings from West Virginia’s United States representatives, a proclamation and greeting from Governor Jim Justice’s office, and special remarks from Boggess. Birthday cake also will be served following the presentation.
We join all of Mercer County, and the greater Athens region, in applauding Concord University on its 150 years of educational excellence. We urge area residents, students, staff and alumni to join in the sesquicentennial celebration, and all of its related events beginning next week.
