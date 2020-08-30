It is a bumpily-bump ride as Daily Telegraph Photographer Jess Nuzzo and I go in search of sunflowers. Covered in sweat and a glaze of dust, we grin at each other from our seats in the bed of a pick-up truck.
It’s an on-the-job assignment that has taken us out of the office. We are storytellers — visually and with the written word.
And, on this day, we are off on an adventure.
•••
The story starts with a tip about mass sunflower plantings at Camp Creek State Park and Forest. Folks from our area and beyond are heading to the park to see the sensational sight.
I ask Jess if she’s in and, of course, she’s says “yes.”
I must admit, at this point, I was a bit naive about the plantings. I assumed we would exit off Interstate 77, pull into a parking lot and walk 50 yards or so to see a phenomenal garden.
This was not the case.
At the park gift shop we received directions to the sunflowers and a description of park superintendent Frank Ratcliffe’s truck.
No worries, no prob. We’re journalists. We can sniff out a story.
We meet Frank on a narrow, curvy, one-lane gravel road. (I live on top of a mountain in the Boonies. It reminds me of my driveway, but longer — much, much longer.)
Plans are made for Jess and I to travel to the first sunflower planting and then meet up with Frank in an hour at the second wildflower location.
Jess and I traverse the road with caution and park our cars at the gate leading to the entrance. Jess travels to the flowers as I stay behind to call the office and inform Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens of a change in plans. My editor-sense tells me this is going to be a good story, but not a quick one.
I tell Charles the story won’t be “live,” and instead should be moved to our weekend budget. I also inform him Jess and I will not be in attendance at our afternoon meeting.
A noise by my open driver’s side door startles me — it’s a young buck standing a few feet away, and I swear he gives me an eye-roll as if to say “city slicker.”
“I am not,” I tell the deer. “I am forest savvy!”
Going back to my phone conversation, I jokingly tell Charles we’ll see him later in the evening or tomorrow … if we don’t get eaten by a bear.
The bear comment was made in jest, but it felt very real 10 minutes later when Jess had not yet arrived back at the parking lot. Five minutes after that I worriedly called her cell.
“Almost there,” she says. “I was afraid I was going to be eaten by a bear.”
Let me state that at no point did Jess and I really think there was a danger of a bear encounter. But it is a random thought one can have when suddenly isolated in the midst of a vast forest.
•••
We are storytellers, and our tales are not just passed on in print. The back stories — the omigosh you won’t believe this — are legends that live on in newsroom lore.
It is the narrative of how we got the story.
The flat tire on the way to a breaking news event. Keys locked in a car in the midst of Hurricane Hugo’s fury. The overwhelming smell of “decomp” at a late-night crime scene.
We share these stories in afternoon budget meetings as a teaching tool. It’s a here’s-what-we-did moment, all the while knowing that one day the torch will be passed.
•••
After driving off the mountain from sunflower site one, Jess and I realize we have no clear idea of where we are going next. There is a moment of navigational impairment before we once again meet up with Frank on the curvy country road.
We head further up the mountain where Jess and I stop in a parking lot before hopping into the bed of Frank’s pick-up.
With matching Converse sneakers side-by-side (the preferred shoe wear of discerning journalists), we laugh while being bumped and jostled on our way to the second sunflower site.
Upon arrival, Jess begins taking photos as I start jotting down adjectives to aptly describe the incredible scene before us.
Once the job is done, Jess and I are both seated in the field of sunflowers — laughing, sweating and admittedly “stinky” — taking selfies together.
•••
I have 30 years in the business. Jess has three at our paper. But my hope is that decades from now she will remember our adventure.
I can envision her interrupting a young reporter who is lamenting a hard trek to a story.
“You think that was bad,” she will say. “Let me tell you about the time my editor and I went in search of sunflowers …”
The storytelling is what it’s all about.
And that is the newsroom culture.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
