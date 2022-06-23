This coming July will see the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that took Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the moon. I still remember that night. Mom and dad let my sister, Karen, and I stay up late to watch this historic event. Our television was black and white, and it was the days before computer graphics and other aids. News anchor Walter Cronkite described what was happening while we were shown shots of a lunar module standing on a stage.
Armstrong was exiting the lunar model, Cronkite told us and the rest of the world. Armstrong is descending the ladder. Armstrong is about to step out onto the lunar surface.
Then it happened. We saw a blurry black-and-white image you could just make out as an astronaut. If I am remembering this correctly, a caption flashed “Man on the Moon.” and we cheered.
There was a lot we didn’t know way back then. For instance, we didn’t know there were planets around other stars. Now we know about hundreds of them with more being found all the time. I think the next step is to see if any of them might show signs of life.
I started thinking about these ideas when we ran a story about stargazing at Concord University. I’ve seen the universe through a telescope a few times. One time years ago, I joined some stargazers in Bluefield equipped with a computerized telescope that could lock onto distant stars and even galaxies. I actually saw a galaxy that was so far away, the light from it took about five million years to get here.
My friends and I back at Marshall University once went out into the country, well away from Huntington and any other light sources, and saw a forecasted meteor shower. We watched meteorites cut silently across the sky and sometimes even explode.
Then there was the time when I saw a big Russian satellite fall back to Earth. One evening I was walking my sister’s dog while we were visiting mom and dad. During the trek home, a bright white glow lit up the sky. For a second, I thought it was a helicopter with a spotlight. The next moment, I realized that I wasn’t hearing anything. A long shooting star cut across the sky, changing colors before it burst like a skyrocket. It was probably the closest I came to knowing what seeing a UFO would feel like.
Seeing a burning satellite was incredible, but probably the most awesome phenomena I’ve seen in the sky is a lunar halo. I was living in the upper Kanawha Valley not far from Montgomery.
Lunar halos form thanks to ice crystals in clouds. When conditions are good, moonlight refracting and reflecting through those crystals give the moon an angelic halo. The halo I saw that night filled up the sky. Since I was so far from Charleston, I could see the halo in its full glory. If I had to choose between seeing a UFO and seeing another lunar halo on that scale, I’d probably have to flip a quarter.
I understand that the best viewing conditions occur during cool or cold nights, and the higher the elevation, the better. I about froze to death that night I saw a galaxy through that telescope. That dampened my enthusiasm for astronomy a bit. I’m a day bird, too. I’ll get up at the proverbial crack of dawn, but I’m not big on staying up past midnight unless there’s a really good reason.
Despite these obstacles, I might join a stargazing party sometime just to see some more galaxies and our local planets. I still remember the thrill I got many years ago when I looked at the full moon through a telescope.
Seeing the moon through a telescope is big stuff when you’re about 5 or 6 years old.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
