The Saturday morning sun was shining and I was ready for a walk in the woods. I was heading to my car, hiking stick in hand, when my cellphone rang. It was Editor Samantha Perry, and she asked me if I could do a quick story. The Associated Press declared that Joe Biden had just received the electoral votes needed to become the nation’s new president, so we needed a local reaction piece to accompany the wire stories about this event.
Well, the first question on my mind was where I was going to find people ready to talk about this event. At first, I thought about going to Mercer Street since that wasn’t too far away, but I mentioned that I was heading for Glenwood Park, and Samantha suggested heading that direction because there were sure to be people there on such a nice day.
I arrived in Glenwood and saw that there were plenty of cars and trucks in the parking lot. Folks were heading out for walks and standing along the lake with fishing poles. Children and their parents were at the playground. Looking around, I started approaching people at random and soon had enough comments for a story. Thanks to technology, I wrote the story in my car and sent it to the Telegraph. Then I grabbed my oak hiking staff and headed for the forest.
There was one pleasant surprise waiting for me as I gathered the reactions. Some were disappointed that President Trump didn’t get enough electoral votes, but they were calm and mature about this outcome. One man was happy that a decision was being made now instead of days later. One woman who supported Trump said that while she was sorry that he did not win, she hoped that the transition to a new administration would be smooth.
Another man was at the park to relax with his family, so he wasn’t too worried about the election. The economy will keep going, he said. The last man I interviewed said that he had voted for Trump and was disappointed by the loss, but he hoped that God’s will would be done and that everything would turn out well.
Seeing calm after all the storms we’ve endured recently was heartening. These days there are too many instances when people can’t simply disagree. They too often think they have to be outraged and boiling mad if somebody disagrees with an opinion or if they simply don’t like something.
I saw a good example of this disturbing trend on YouTube. A woman was critiquing a new cartoon show called “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” She expressed her opinion about the new show in a tirade laced with profanity. I watched about 30 seconds of this so-called opinion and decided to find something else to watch. It was a cartoon show for Pete’s sake. There was no reason to get so worked up about it. Passionate outbursts and rants just don’t impress me anymore.
Soon I was up in the hills, looking around for suitable walking staff wood and thinking of things not event remotely connected to the recent election or Star Trek. I’m learning that finding the right length of wood for a staff isn’t easy. I’d spot likely candidates only to have them crumble to dust or find that they’re too crooked. Now I have learned that the best time to seek about suitable branches is after a storm. Dead wood falls – I don’t cut down live saplings or cut branches off living trees – and I’ve found my best pieces that way.
There’s serenity in hiking the woods and keeping one’s eye out for hobby material. After a last dose of 2020 election coverage, I was able to get away from the national drama and focus on simpler things. The folks I encountered at Glenwood Park last Saturday were doing the same thing. They were taking a break from the pandemic, the election and all the other activity life throws our way. A dose of normalcy, even if it is only for a few hours, does a lot for one’s mood.
The pandemic isn’t going away soon and we still have to wait for the transition from one president’s administration to another, but we’ll get through these times if we’re able to step off history’s train for a little while and enjoy a book, a movie or some time outside away from life’s turmoil.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.