Area residents hoping to see repairs and improvements made to secondary roads across the region are in luck.
Millions of dollars for secondary road improvements in Mercer County and neighboring McDowell County and Monroe County will be funded through as combination of surplus dollars in the state and federal stimulus funds. Gov. Jim Justice asked lawmakers to allocate $150 million in surplus dollars toward secondary road repairs, and that request was recently approved by the Republican super majority in the state Legislature.
In all, the funding will be used to make repairs and improvements to 400 secondary roads across the state, according to West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd White.
“Many of these projects are slips and slides, embankment repairs, and small bridge repairs or replacements,” White said. “They are on the roads where our people live, and the roads that touch their lives every day. We are as committed as ever to making sure all roads across our state are in the best shape they can be and this funding will go a long way toward this goal.”
A total of $14 million is expected to be allocated toward the West Virginia Department of Highway’s District 10, which includes Mercer, McDowell, Summers and Wyoming Counties.
Mercer County would get more than $3.3 million and more than $2.6 million would go to McDowell County for secondary road projects, according to WVDOH officials. Monroe County, which is in WVDOH District 9, would get a little over $1.9 million for road projects.
The funding will allow the WVDOH to address a variety of problems on secondary roads.
A specific list of what secondary roads in District 10 will be repaired has not yet been released by the DOH.
We look forward to seeing that list as there many secondary roads in our region in need of repair and improvements.
All too often secondary roads are overlooked when it comes to road repairs, with highway officials often putting a focus on primary roadways such as U.S. Route 460 and Interstate 77.
Having surplus state dollars allocated toward secondary road repairs is a good way to improve and repair these frequently traveled roadways that can be found across our region. These important roads shouldn’t be neglected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.