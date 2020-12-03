As if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wasn’t enough to worry about, seasonal scams are now being reported in the Mountain State.
According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, scammers are known to take advantage of increased consumer activity during the holiday season, whether it is at an actual brick-and-mortar store or through online shopping.
Online shopping is seeing a bigger surge this holiday season due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. While convenient, it also brings risk, according to the attorney general.
“When shopping online make sure you are shopping from a retailer’s legitimate website,” Morrisey said in a recent column about seasonal scams. “Look for “https://” in web addresses, as the “s” denotes a secure connection. This is especially important if consumers find social media sites offering vouchers or gift cards. Clicking the link in a phony ad may redirect shoppers to an unsecured site that is unaffiliated with the actual retailer.”
Gift cards, believe it or not, also are a popular target of scammers.
Morrisey says consumers should purchase gift cards from behind the customer service counter whenever possible. Furthermore, he says consumers should inspect the gift card and look for any signs of tampering, such as PIN numbers that have been scratched off. If the card is for a pre-loaded amount, he says consumers should ask for the card to be scanned at the register to verify its full value.
Unfortunately, thieves have been known to target gift card racks. According to Morrisey, they may use handheld scanners to read and steal the magnetic information off the card, after which they place the card back on the display rack and wait for it to be activated. That is when the thief can create a counterfeit or make purchases without the actual card in hand.
While the holiday shopping season can be a hectic time for many, it is important to remain vigilant and to protect sensitive information from scammers. As Morrisey correctly notes, spending just one minute to take precautions can save consumers hours of potential headaches.
Those shopping — both online and offline — should be extra careful this holiday season.
