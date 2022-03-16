We may have lost an hour of sleep this past weekend, but our days are finally longer. The first official day of spring also arrives Sunday, hopefully bringing with it an end to the colder temperatures and snow that we saw just a few days ago.
Spring is a season of renewal and hope, even in these troubling times that we are living in.
Soon our barren landscapes and lifeless gardens will spring to life. Brownish dull hillsides will eventually give way to shades of green, officially heralding the arrival of the new season. But for now, spring — once it officially arrives Sunday — will be in its infancy. The mornings will still be cool and the evenings will still be chilly, additional sunshine or not. It will take a little while longer for the warmer weather to settle in.
Still we realize and celebrate the fact that the winter doldrums are finally over.
I’ll try to make good use of the extra hour of daylight each evening by working outside, and walking as well for exercise.
I’ve already gotten a jump-start on a garden by planting a few lettuce and tomato seeds in a small planter inside. Last year I waited until after the last day of frost in May before planting any vegetables, which probably didn’t give the seeds enough time to grow into full, healthy plants.
Of course, there was also the issue of the two rabbits that showed up each evening for the sole purpose of nibbling on the vegetable garden plants. Then a couple of deer showed up and ate everything. It was a frustrating year one experience with gardening.
This year I will have a larger fence around the garden which should, or at least I hope, keep the rabbits out. I’m also hoping that the fencing will be large enough so that deer won’t be able to enter the garden.
I also found some deer repellant at a local store. It’s supposed to be harmless to deer, while also keeping them away from gardens and other protected areas. I guess we will see later this summer whether it works or not.
Lately, a couple of random cats have been showing up, and all three have figured out how to set-off my alarm system. The first cat, a friendly orange male, quickly learned how to set off the outdoor alarm. Now he knows all he has to do is stand in front of the alarm, and I will come and feed him. I guess you can say he has trained me. However, he also keeps some odd hours. A few nights ago, he set off the alarm system at 3:30 a.m. in the morning demanding food. So yes, he expected me to get out of bed at 3:30 a.m. and feed him, which I ultimately ended up doing.
A gray cat, which I’m assuming is a female, is much more timid, but also knows that setting off the alarm will get my attention. She runs away when I open the door, but if I set food out, she returns to eat.
Another cat, a large black cat, also was a little scared at first. But the other night he just showed up at the door — setting off the alarm in the process — and waited for food. I was afraid he was hungry, so I went ahead and gave him a can of cat food.
I guess I’ve started a bad thing here, as feeding three cats is probably going to be quite expensive with inflation and global food shortages and all. But maybe the rabbits will be a little less inclined to nibble on the garden vegetables this summer if they see one, or two, or three random cats in the yard.
During the pandemic, we fed a lot of stray cats that started showing up at the newspaper, which provided a distraction from all of the doom and gloom of the pandemic for the newsroom staff.
Now I’ve got cats showing up at my front door at home. Oh well, what are you going to do? If they are hungry, you’ve got to feed them.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
