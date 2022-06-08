In case you haven’t already heard, there are sea lions at this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, and yes, they are stealing the show.
Kudos to Cole Chevy and the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias for securing such a high-quality, family-fun show for this year’s Mountain Festival.
The Sea Lion Splash show is free and is being held each day at the Mountain Festival. So you still have plenty of time to check out these amazing animals, and the theatrics they perform on stage, both in and out of the water. The Mountain Festival continues each day through Sunday, June 12 at city park here in Bluefield.
The sea lions will be performing this evening at both 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Additional shows will follow Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, the sea lions will perform at 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The final shows will be 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Other popular new attractions this year include the Aquatic Acrobatic Show and Cirque Mundial, which will premiere at the midway this evening at 5:30 p.m. A second Cirque Mundial show will follow at 8 p.m. tonight.
With more shows, more new attractions, more vendors and one of the largest carnivals we’ve seen in a while, this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is certainly impressive.
It also comes at a good time, as gas prices in our region — and across the nation — have soared to new record highs. Some gas stations in the area were charging as much as $4.69 a gallon for regular unleaded on Tuesday, and it could be only a matter of time before prices jump again.
With gas that high, some families won’t be able to travel out of town for a summer vacation this year. That’s why the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is so important. It provides high quality, family entertainment, close to home.
And we have sea lions this year, too. You can’t beat that.
