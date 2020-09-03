With children due back in the classroom next week in West Virginia, all eyes are on the state’s color-coded metric-based map that is being used to determine school re-openings. The final color coding on Saturday night will determine which school systems can open come Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Both Mercer and Monroe counties have bounced back and forth between yellow and orange, thanks in part to nursing home outbreaks, COVID-19 deaths in both counties and an uptick in new coronavirus cases during the month of August. Mercer County is currently in the code yellow category, and Monroe County is currently red, which prohibits in-school instruction and sporting events. McDowell County is still in the green category, which allows for a normal resumption of school and sporting events.
But it will be Saturday night’s color-coded update that will ultimately determine which schools can and can’t reopen next week.
Another big question is how many children will return to their actual brick-and-mortar classrooms Tuesday, and how many will opt for the virtual only option instead.
For his part, Gov. Jim Justice has boasted that almost 80 percent of all students in the Mountain State will be returning to the classroom on Sept. 8. He argued during one of his recent virtual pandemic briefings that the high percentage of students who want to return to class means they trust that schools will be safe.
“We will not go back unless we are convinced it is as safe as it can possibly be,” Justice said. “We need to make the choice to go back to school.”
Locally, more than 2,100 students in Mercer County have already signed up for the school system’s 100 percent virtual option for attending class. That means those students will complete all of their classes and course work online without attending an actual brick-and-mortar school.
Will it be smooth sailing when children return to the classroom next week? Of course not. We are still in the middle of a pandemic. There will be issues that develop, and school officials will have to work to address those concerns as they occur. Just this week, a school system employee in Mercer County died as a result of COVID-19 related complications.
And in neighboring Tazewell County, after only five days of school, a school employee tested positive for COVID-19, and several students who may have been exposed to that employee had to quarantine. And on the college level, 19 students tested positive for the virus last month at Bluefield College. All 19 of the students were members of the college’s football team.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state’s Health Officer and head of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health, says schools in the Mountain State will work “hand in hand” with local health departments if a positive test were to occur involving a student or school employee.
Of course, social distancing also will be a big part of the 2020-2021 school year, and depending upon a county’s color-coded designation, masks also will be utilized in the classroom.
We know a lot of parents are anxious about sending their children back to school during the pandemic. The continued uncertainty surrounding which county school system will be green, yellow, orange or red come Saturday night also has caused a lot of undue stress for teachers, students and parents.
As we have all learned this past spring and summer, things can change on a weekly, and sometimes daily basis, as a result of the pandemic. So for now all eyes will be on this Saturday night’s final color-coded school re-entry report. If we get lucky, all of our local school divisions will be cleared re-entry.
