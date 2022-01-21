I am still going through family memorabilia and came across an obviously old envelope, the larger “letter” size, addressed to Aunt Ebb and postmarked Chicago in 1953.
The sender was a music company, Richard Brothers, and I thought it was probably some sheet music she had ordered.
The envelope did contain sheet music, but not not a song I had ever heard of, and then I read the letter included and took a closer look at the sheet music.
It said in the upper left corner, “Lyrics by Evelyn Wimmer.”
Yep, she had written a song and sent it to this company to have it put to music, and the letter said she could order more copies.
The title of the song was, “You’ve Let Someone Else Talk To Your heart,” a song of lost love.
I had always known Aunt Ebb to be a woman of many interests and talents, but I had no clue she ever wrote a song, and the lyrics are great.
My oldest son and youngest daughter, both musicians, will soon play and sing the song, and I can’t wait to hear it.
Besides the song, I also found letters that Aunt Ebb had written to her sisters and other letters various family members of that generation had penned, which brings me to the main topic of this column.
If anyone ever questions the quality of basic education kids in this area received many years ago, even in one-room schools, I can show them some of those letters and other writings from relatives, most of whom did not attend school very many years.
Some of the letters were from people I don’t know, but I think it is safe to say their level of education was limited.
After all, it was a culture where people were far more self-sufficient and boys were needed to work and girls often married young and started families.
My father went to the sixth grade and was working in a sawmill full time when he was 15 and got on at the Celanese when he was 16, forced to lie about his age.
My grandmother married at 15 and many of my aunts were married in mid-teens with one tying the knot at only 13.
They grew up quickly and took on responsibilities early in life.
Schools were on the peripheral. Survival dominated decisions.
But, by gosh, when they went to school, they learned something.
Aunt Ebb only made it as far as the eighth grade.
It amazed me to read Aunt Ebb’s writings, including the lyrics to that love song. She, along with the other writers, was articulate. Her grammar and spelling were exact. She knew the basics of writing and showed skills many educated people often struggle with now.
I found one letter she had written to Aunt Tham after she left to go to Fredericksburg to find work.
The letter was so well-written, and she conveyed her homesickness and missing the mountains to the point you can feel the heartache.
People during this time often recorded events in dairies or just dotted down what happened on a particular day on a calendar. Postcards were sent from anywhere they were fortunate enough to visit.
Aunt Ebb made a trip to Florida in the mid-1950s and sent my grandmother a postcard from just about every stop, including hotels and restaurants.
They were also very good at basic math and they loved to read. Aunt Ebb was a prolific reader, with Zane Gray her favorite writer since she loved western novels.
Maybe I am wrong, but my guess is most high school graduates these days (maybe some college graduates as well) don’t write as well as that or have those math skills.
That’s because schools back then really did teach the “three Rs”: reading, writing and arithmetic.
The fundamental education they received in country schools, more often than not compressed into a relative handful of years, served them well throughout their lives and would have served them well if they had had the opportunity to attend college.
Common sense most of them exhibited all of their lives served the well too.
