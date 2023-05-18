Building a new school isn’t as easy as it may sound. Just ask school officials in McDowell County.
Plans were announced more than 12 years ago for a new elementary school that would replace aging facilities in Welch, Kimball and Fall River. But it took more than a decade, and a lot effort, before funding was finally secured for this needed project.
Construction finally got underway earlier this month on the new $24 million school. The work is expected to take about two years to complete, but once the modern facility is ready, it will house about 500 students from the Kimball, Welch and Fall River communities.
The school is being constructed high atop Tom’s Mountain in Welch, not far from the existing Mount View High School and Mount View Middle School facilities.
The work is being financed through grant funding provided by the West Virginia School Building Authority.
“It provides the resources our children need in a new facility, an adequately staffed facility,” McDowell County School Superintendent Dr. Ingrida Barker said. “Great things are happening for the kids.”
The new school will be much more than just a building, according to assistant school superintendent Amanda Peyton.
“We are building a school with forward-thinking technology, state-of-the-art facilities including a makerspace where students can build STEM activities, a full-size gymnasium, flexible classrooms, media center and cafeteria complete with a student performance area,” Peyton said, adding that a large, well-equipped playground is also included.
Rising third-graders from each elementary school, who will be fifth-graders when the new school opens, attended the groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. The students released celebratory balloons and even helped to move dirt with miniature shovels.
The new facility is certainly needed, as the existing schools in Kimball, Fall River and Welch are all aging facilities that should have been replaced years ago. The school at Kimball was even damaged by the ravaging floods of 2001.
The fact that youngsters in these three communities will be getting a new state-of-the-art elementary school is a win for students, parents, teachers and everyone else involved in the educational system. The project marks another big step toward the ongoing replacement of antiquated school facilities across McDowell County.
We congratulate McDowell County Schools on the start of this long-awaited project.
