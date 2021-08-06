Yet another scam has been reported in West Virginia, and this time the scammers are claiming to be representatives from the office of West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore.
Moore warned last week that his office received information about scam calls where someone is falsely claiming to represent the office’s unclaimed property division. The scammer then claims that funds are available in the name of the individual who was contacted. However, the scammer than tells the caller that they need to purchase a reloadable pre-paid debit card and mail it to an address they provide so the funds can be added to it.
“Scammers frequently use the guise of legitimate initiatives like the unclaimed property program to attempt to deceive residents and swindle their money,” Moore said. “It’s important to know that my office will never ask someone to pay for an unclaimed property search or charge them to receive their funds.”
Anyone who receives such a call should write down the number, if possible, and then contact the state treasurer’s office to report the scam call, Moore said.
The Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division and local government specialists frequently send letters to residents as part of outreach efforts to connect them with unclaimed property. However, the letters are mailed on official stationery and ask the individual to file a claim using the official www.wvtreasury.com website or the office’s unclaimed property phone line, which is 800-642-8687.
No one from Moore’s office will ask for personal information until after the individual has officially filed a claim. If a caller says a payment is required, and then demands that the payment be made with a pre-paid debit card, it is a sure sign that you are dealing with a scammer.
Moore says his office also will never reach out to consumers with a text message, another frequent scam.
“Scammers will sometimes send a text message asking you to click on a link to recover unclaimed property, when in reality they’re just phishing for personal data,” he said. “That’s why it’s important for consumers to know they should contact our office directly to verify any unclaimed property requests.”
As new scams continue to be reported on a regular basis, area residents are urged to remain vigilant. Never provide personal information, such as a credit card number, bank account number or Social Security number to an unknown caller. And remember that anytime someone demands payment through a pre-paid debit card, it is almost certainly a scam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.