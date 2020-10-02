A common telephone scam is once again circulating across the Mountain State. It involves unsolicited calls from someone who claims to be with the Social Security Administration. The impostor, who uses intimidation tactics, will normally tell the consumer that their account has been frozen or compromised and will sometimes threaten arrest, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Sadly, such scams haven’t slowed during the pandemic. So it is important for area residents to remain on alert for such suspicious phone calls, text messages, letters and emails.
“This scam is particularly troubling to consumers because no one wants to lose their benefits,” Morrisey said. “If you get one of these calls, hang up and report the call to local authorities and our office. Don’t give in to intimidation tactics and never give out your Social Security number.”
As part of this common scam, the individual on the other end of the phone call pretending to be with the Social Security administration will ask the victim of the scam to verify personal information, including their Social Security number. The scammer will often say they are calling to replace a Social Security card, to fix an issue with an online account, to process a cost-of-living adjustment or to rectify benefits that have been underpaid and need adjustment.
Morrisey said the scammers may “spoof” local numbers to hide the number they are calling from in hopes the consumer will pick up. The scammer also will often threaten legal action against consumers who do not comply, another obvious red flag warning of the scam.
In recent weeks, Morrisey said scammers claiming to represent the Federal Reserve have also called residents of West Virginia in attempts to steal their Social Security information.
Morrisey says one consumer lost $2,500 to this scam because she felt so pressured by the scammer that she relented and released personally identifiable information over the telephone. He says several other West Virginia residents also recently have fallen for the scam and have given out their Social Security numbers over the telephone.
However, area residents should remember that most government agencies and reputable companies will not seek personal information via an unsolicited phone call or email. And anytime payment is requested via wire transfer, gift cards or cash, it is important to realize that this is a sure sign that the call is a scam.
According to Morrisey, consumers should always verify any information by calling the Social Security Administration’s legitimate telephone number and should never make payments using wire transfer, gift cards or cash.
Anyone receiving such a call should report the information to the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General. Its fraud hotline can be reached by phone at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.
We urge area residents to remain vigilant, and wary, of such unsolicited phone calls, text messages, letters and emails. Please don’t fall for one of these common, but still prevalent, scams.
