This is a Thanksgiving story I wrote about a few years ago, but I think it is, well, unusual enough to run again.
On this particular Thanksgiving when I lived in Tazewell, I was expecting quite a few people for dinner, much to my delight because I really enjoy cooking those meals.
One thing people always like a lot is my stuffing (dressing), so I look forward to fixing it.
The best way to make dressing, and the gravy too of course, is to use good fresh turkey stock. So I make my own by boiling the turkey’s “innards” and some trimmed fat the night before then refrigerate the broth overnight. That way, I can scrape off any excess fat that solidifies on top and use the gel-like stock.
Since I can also use stock for soup later, I make a pot full.
But on this occasion I simply had no room in the fridge for the large pot. As we all know, holidays often mean it’s crammed full.
No problem, I thought. It was a rather cold night so I set the pot outside under the carport, covered of course. I also left a big spoon on top because I was tired and didn’t want to wash anything else that night.
Well, the next morning I started getting everything ready to cook as usual and went outside to get my pot of stock.
To my amazement, the top of the pot was off, lying on the pavement nearby. The spoon was nowhere to be seen.
Standing in a state of befuddlement as to how that could happen, I then realized the truth.
Around the pot in what was apparently spilled stock were footprints.
Raccoon footprints.
Anybody from the country, or a small town, knows that raccoons are very clever, and nimble with their little paws. They can get into a lot of things, but it never occurred to me that one could actually remove the pot lid, which would not have been easy because of the way it was made (the handle was embedded in the lid).
No doubt about it, though, at least one raccoon, probably more, had been into my stock.
My first reaction was simply to dump it out in the nearby woods. After all, it had been used for a raccoon bathtub, or feeding trough, probably both.
But, wait, how could that hurt anything? The stock I was going to use would basically be cooked again, heated to a high enough temperature to kill any little raccoon germs that may have been left behind.
What would be in there that could be harmful? Nothing. Just a little raccoon hair maybe.
No problem. After heating it to liquefy the gel I can strain the hair out, which is exactly what I did.
When I was pouring it out into a sieve I also realized the spoon was at the bottom. How that happened I’ll never know. Did they try to actually use it?
After a good straining, I was surprised that I saw no hairs at all. Raccoons don’t shed, I figured.
Regardless, I salvaged the stock and proceeded to do all my cooking.
After dinner that evening, everyone was stuffed tighter than the turkey had been, and very happy.
They all also praised the dressing, saying it was the best they had ever had, and of course that made me feel like I had actually accomplished something wonderful in life.
As we were sitting around the table talking, sipping on some wine, I remembered the raccoon story and decided to tell everyone about it.
Now, I know as well as anyone that people can be rather persnickety about how food is handled and cooked. I’m the same way.
But the reaction I received from my story was surprising, and hurtful.
“What!” my brother shouted. “You’re kidding, right?”
The others soon chimed in, questioning my intelligence, my judgment, my genetics and my heritage.
Not to mention a few naughty words thrown in.
I was apparently an embarrassment to myself, my family, the Town of Tazewell and the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as the state of West Virginia, where I was born.
Seriously???
Why did they get so upset?
It seemed the more I tried to explain that nothing at all would hurt them, the stock was well-cooked, the more agitated they became.
I just didn’t see it as being a big deal. It was all psychological.
It wasn’t like I undercooked the turkey and gave Aunt Ebb and a couple of others salmonella, which my sister once did.
My brother did have one good point, though.
He surmised that when the raccoons jumped into the pot the broth may very well have still been warm.
Ohhh…my, my, my.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph.
