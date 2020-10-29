To whom it may concern, Our community must know the warning signs to watch for when treating people with suicidal thoughts. We as a community need to come together to provide support and help those in a crisis to help save lives. It is important that our healthcare community comes together to provide education and training on warning signs to be aware of when working with suicidal patients either in the hospital or when they are home.
Risk factors also play a role in a person who is suffering from suicidal ideations. So in order to have a plan of action it is imperative that we start at the source of the problem. Some warning signs to watch for include talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves, talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live, talking about feeling like a burden to others, and increasing the use of alcohol and drugs.
If we know the warning signs to watch for we are more likely to catch underlying symptoms that could otherwise be missed. We need to know how to help all age groups as suicide can affect all ages, races, and any culture. We have to provide support services 24/7, be open to talking about suicide and reduce the means of self-harm.
By having the knowledge to recognize thoughts of suicidal ideation we will have the upper hand in decreasing the number of suicides. Patients can access www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255 24/7 to receive help
Kelli Via,
Princeton
