The brown sandal is my favorite summer shoe. Sassy, yet sensible — and comfortable even with a high heel. Better yet, it matches everything. From blues to greens to khaki, it is my go-to footwear when the mercury rises on the north side of East River Mountain.
The sandals have earned a place of honor in the corner spot of the closet floor. During the winter months boots steal the show, but from May to September the strappy heels have a top spot in the morning, get-ready-for-work routine.
On this day, however, they are missing.
I search the depths of the closet in the spare bedroom/dressing room to no avail. Scratching my head, I even check out the secondary stash of shoe boxes piled not so gracefully behind the bed.
I am stymied — but also running late. The bronze wedges will have to do.
•••
Two days later the weekend arrives and I am on a shoe hunt. I scour the dressing room from corner to corner with no success. It’s a mystery, but one I will unravel. Sandals cannot just disappear.
I move from the dressing room to the rest of the third floor. Three doors down the puzzle is solved in the master bedroom. There, under twin corners of the bed, are two matching summer sandals — both chewed almost beyond recognition.
With scraps of leather in both hands I make my way downstairs to the likely culprits. German shepherds Pica and Cassie are lounging innocently in the hallway.
Holding out my hands, I call on my best Mom tone to ask, “Who did this?!”
They look alert, then, simultaneously, sheepishly glance away.
Giant brown eyes attempt to convey the “Not me Mom” expression.
I know better.
•••
After a lifetime of dog companionship, one would think I would be accustomed to the destruction and drama that can ensue when sharing a house with one or more canines.
Nope. They still surprise me.
For the most part, Pica and Cassie have been among the least destructive four-legged housemates with whom I have shared a home. But they still have their moments.
There was that occasion when Pica chewed and ate half a door.
I am not exaggerating. Half of a door. I have the veterinary bill as proof. (Stomach X-rays, anyone?)
Cassie is not so much a chewer, but she is a jumper — especially when one arrives home from work. In her excited state, she jumps and jumps and jumps. This translates to ripped clothing and a multitude of scratches and bruises.
Problem is, I find it hard to discipline a dog whose only transgression is being extremely happy to see me.
•••
But today is Destroyed Shoe Day, and I have two guilty shepherds to confront.
Once again, I ask, “Who did this?”
When I see them look at each other again, I realize I have a twin tag team of sandal terror.
“Why?” I ask, my voice finally leveling out. “Why did you eat Mommy’s favorite shoes?”
One more look at their expressions and I know the answer.
•••
German shepherds are empathetic, sympathetic and almost telepathic in their ability to read and relate to their humans.
They know your moods. Your good days and bad. Your happiness and sorrows.
They know you better than you know yourself, and they strive to be the perfect companion.
They bring you a tennis ball when you’ve had a bad day. They jump into bed and snuggle when a dream awakens you in the middle of the night.
German shepherds love their people more than anything else in life. And they want to be with them more than anything else.
Thus, the mystery of the shoes is solved.
•••
Guiltily, Pica and Cassie look at the torn bits of leather, then gaze lovingly into my eyes.
I get it.
If Mommy doesn’t have her brown sandals maybe she won’t leave for work every day.
They thump their tails on the floor.
Maybe that’s the explanation. Or maybe they were just being incorrigible and chewing my shoes in nefarious pleasure.
I’ll take the former explanation over the latter.
It will help me sleep better at night. Especially when I have two German shepherds trying to take over the pillows.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.