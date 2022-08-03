Just in time for back to school shopping, both West Virginia and Virginia will be holding sales tax holidays beginning today and continuing through Sunday.
The timing couldn’t be better. Inflation is fueling high prices on food and everyday necessities, causing financial pain for families across our region — many of whom must now buy supplies to get their children ready for a return to the classroom.
During the three-day sales tax holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from the sales tax in both states, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment. In addition to school supplies, hurricane and emergency preparedness supplies also will be tax-free this weekend in Virginia only.
In the Mountain State, the following items can be purchased tax free today, Saturday and Sunday:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less
In the Commonwealth, the following items can be purchased tax free today, Saturday and Sunday:
• School supplies, clothing and footwear
• Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item; and qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item.
• Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
• Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
• Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
• Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
• Qualifying ENERGY STAR or WaterSense products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use — $2,500 or less per item.
Now is a great time to shop tax free and save money on school supplies, clothing, footwear and other items that youngsters will need as they prepare to return to school.
Plus, emergency supplies such as generators and chainsaws certainly come in handy here in the mountains, where power outages, downed trees and flooding are seemingly a yearly occurrence.
We urge families across the region to take advantage of the three-day sales tax holiday. It provides a tremendous benefit not only to parents, but also retailers who will see a large influx of customers during the event.
And this year shopping will be tax-free in both West Virginia and Virginia, so you won’t have to worry about what side of the state line you are purchasing school supplies at. But remember the emergency supplies are only tax free in Virginia.
