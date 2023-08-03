New pencils and notebooks. Binders waiting to be opened. Pencils sharpened and eager for the first stroke of a writing assignment.
School buses will once again be on the roads in just a few weeks, taking local students to their community institutes of learning.
The first day of school in Tazewell County, Va., is Aug. 17, while Mercer County students have one extra week of summer before they report on Aug. 24.
The good news for parents in this two-state region is a tax-free holiday this weekend for back-to-school supplies.
West Virginia’s sales tax holiday begins this Friday, August 4, and continues through Sunday, August 6, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
During the three-day sales tax holiday, parents and others will be able to purchase clothing, back-to-school supplies, laptops and computers, sports equipment and other items tax free.
Justice encouraged residents across West Virginia to take advantage of the sales tax holiday weekend.
We would do the same for our neighbors in the Commonwealth.
“This is just a way to give a little assistance to all of the families that are putting their kids back in school, and kids will be heading back to school soon,” Justice said.
The governor noted that the average customer will save at least 6 percent on every qualified purchase.
During the sales tax holiday, anyone can purchase the following items tax free:
certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less;
certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less;
certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less;
certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less;
certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
An added plus: There is no requirement that the purchases be made for school purposes. So if you don’t have a child getting ready to go back to school, you can still shop and save tax free on these items at Mountain State retailers. The same goes for families living in Virginia who can cross the state line and stock up on school supplies.
We encourage residents across the region to take advantage of the three-day sales tax holiday.
It provides a tremendous benefit not only to area families, but also West Virginia retailers who will see a large influx of customers during the event.
Please take advantage of the sales tax holiday and help support the local economy.
