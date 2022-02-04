A circuit court judge recently ruled that Mercer County can now enforce its codes and ordinances within the jurisdiction of Matoaka, a former town that is now in the process of becoming unincorporated.
That means the county’s dilapidated buildings ordinance can now be put to work in Mataoka where three structures recently collapsed and currently pose a threat to public safety.
The county commission was informed last month that it can now enforce its codes within the former town limits of Matoaka following a ruling on the matter by Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.
There are safety concerns associated with the collapsed structures in the town, according to Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated buildings officer.
“Recently there was a fire in one of the structures, and what we want to do and what that order gives us the ability to do is to go in and assess the properties,” Mills told the commissioners during a meeting last month. “We want to work with people, not against them, just to make sure everything is safe. and if there are repairs that need to be made, we do a work order, repair order, through the dilapidated structures committee to work with people to help them to do what needs to be done.”
There are other dilapidated structures in the community that the committee also will take a look at, according to Mills.
Although residents of the former town voted back in 2018 to dissolve the municipality, the legal process has taken time to complete. That’s why the county wasn’t immediately able to enforce its existing ordinances within the community.
The good news is that the circuit court order now empowers the county to get to work on addressing safety concerns associated with those structures that have recently collapsed, along with others that are dilapidated, condemned or pose a threat to public safety.
It is our hope that this work can begin soon.
