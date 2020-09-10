Bars in Morgantown closed again. Did the state leaders really believe that college students would wear masks, socially distance and wash hands frequently in a bar? Most of the students are experiencing their first real exposure to the big real world. No more parental supervision, no more curfews, etc. As a college student, I too wanted to experience all the freedom of college. Would I have felt any different if a deadly pandemic was floating around? I hope I would have followed the rules. At least for that particular week. West Virginia is 15th in the nation in regards to new cases of COVID-19. To open or not to open schools. Football in some counties, but not in others. You MUST WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC SPACES! Well, only if you want to and have trouble breathing with a mask. People with COPD or any type of breathing disorders are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Employees in retail stores wearing a mask, just not over their nose and mouth. May as well wear it over your knee cap. In my opinion the only way mitigation will work is to enforce the rules which helps prevent spread. This virus is DEADLY! With very few medications to kill it. Most of the treatment is supportive care. Ventilation, antivirals, etc. And as of yet no vaccine. The major pharmaceuticals are working feverishly to develop treatments and vaccines. My guess is they will not be available before the first of the year, if then. This is not an influenza like H1N1 which we will have also this year. Once the seasonal flu begins and the ill go to the ER or PCH, the big question will be is it H1N1 or Covid? We cannot continue to change the rules to accommodate different social factions. Either we mitigate or we keep trying to grab one of the arms of the Octopus of COVID-19 while the other seven are flying around aimlessly. 99 percent of the worlds population have never been through a pandemic, and unfortunately most of us believe, “It won’t happen To me.” Dr Charles Mirable, a dear friend and colleague is still hospitalized, fighting for his life after contracting the virus while caring for the geriatric residents of one of our local nursing homes. I pray to God that he lets Charlie stay with us much longer. What a noble clinician. May God shine his Grace on you Charlie.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.