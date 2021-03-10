While some believe West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving too quickly on rolling back virus restrictions, it is important to remember that the Mountain State’s mask mandate, and social distancing rules, are still in effect.
The Republican governor made headlines last week when he announced that he was increasing the capacity limit for all restaurants and bars to 100 percent. The change applies only if social distancing can be maintained between groups that arrive and sit together. And bars may only increase capacity to the extent that they have physical seating for every patron, the governor’s office later stated.
All capacity restrictions also were lifted for small businesses, retail stores and grocery stores. Justice also said that capacity would be increased to 100 percent for other businesses that still had capacity restrictions, such as gyms, fitness centers and museums.
The social gathering limit also was increased to 100 people; up from the previous limit of 75 individuals. Furthermore, Justice said guidance would be forthcoming on fairs and festivals, particularly now that spring is near. He said the state’s pandemic response leadership team is looking at ways to enable fairs and festivals to resume in the Mountain State while also maintaining safety.
“We’re looking forward to being able to enable these events to take place,” Justice said of fairs and festivals. “I hope you continue to plan for that to become a reality. As we get closer, we will clarify the different guidelines, but I’m very, very hopeful that our fairs and festivals will go on like they have in the past.”
Of course, the biggest restriction is the state’s current mask mandate. It will remain in place, at least for now, according to Justice. He correctly argues that it is too soon for state residents to unmask and let their guard down.
Although virus numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are falling across the state, there is no guarantee that West Virginia won’t see another surge in new cases later this spring or summer, particularly given the number of virus variants out there. But as more residents get vaccinated in the weeks and months ahead, that risk should be reduced.
Ultimately, everyone needs to exercise good personal responsibility. The pandemic isn’t over.
So masks, and social distancing, is still of particular importance.
The key, of course, is to avoid another surge in new virus cases and hospitalizations in the weeks ahead.
Please don’t let your guard down until this pandemic is finally over.
