When Gov. Jim Justice ordered the closure of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in southern West Virginia last March, the region’s ATV tourism engine came to an abrupt halt. The immediate impact of that closure was felt by area ATV resorts, campgrounds, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels and motels and other establishments that cater to the out-of-state visitors.
By late May, the trail system was allowed to reopen, but there was still the question of how many ATV tourists would return to ride our local trails during a pandemic. Well that question has certainly been answered in recent weeks. In fact, all one has to do is take a look at all of the trailers hauling ATVs on area roadways to know that the ATV tourists are back, and back in large numbers.
The response to the reopening of the trails has been strong, according to Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system.
“We had a very strong June” Lusk told the Daily Telegraph last week. “We calculate our permits from November to November, so we won’t know the total number until then. It looks like we’ve recovered 60 to 70 percent of what we lost because of the shutdown. We were down for two months, but when we opened the permits (sales) were very strong.”
Lusk is quick to point out that riding the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system is an ideal way to practice social distancing.
“It’s easy to social distance,” Lusk said. “There’s no forced interaction with anyone except the folks you came with. It really does fit the bill for a social-distancing vacation. You really don’t have to interact with anyone while you’re here.”
People looking for a holiday have been avoiding areas experiencing “hot spots” or surges in COVID-19 cases, and they’re not flying or taking cruises; instead, they are taking ATV vacations, Lusk said.
The Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau turned off its ATV advertising when the Hatfield-McCoy Trail closed, but now the bureau is running an active digital campaign again and inviting people to social distance while riding the trails, according to bureau executive director Jamie Null.
The goal is to make sure people understand that the county is an ATV destination. Visitors are on the trails, and out in the woods, much of the day, Null said. Then they return to their campsites in the evening.
“The riders are safe and we will be safe as well,” Null said. “It’s a good balance of health and safety and economics.”
It is good to hear that the trail system has recovered 60 to 70 percent of all ridership lost during the shutdown period. Those numbers will continue to grow as more ATV riders return to the trail system in the weeks, months and years ahead.
