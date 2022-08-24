Long-time area residents most likely remember the late Robert C. Byrd.
He was a giant among Democrats at a time when politics were far more cordial in Washington.
Byrd also was the king of pork. When I say pork, I mean money. Under Byrd, federal dollars gushed into West Virginia.
The trick at the time was earmarks. Byrd was able to designate federal dollars for specific projects across the state.
In fact, it was Robert C. Byrd who got the King Coal Highway project started in Mercer County and the Coalfields Expressway project started in McDowell County.
Well kind of, but not exactly. More on McDowell County in a minute.
Byrd delivered the federal dollars that were needed to get both four-lane corridors started.
But the story is a little bit tricky as it relates to McDowell County.
Nowadays, rewriting history is apparently the popular thing to do. So instead of saying McDowell County, it is probably more correct to say that it was Byrd who got the Coalfields Expressway project started in southern West Virginia.
Here is the problem. Some 22 years ago, I actually had the opportunity to meet Byrd in person, if only for about a minute.
A big event was scheduled for McDowell County, and Byrd was the guest of honor.
Back then, Democrats were not vilified for killing fossil fuels and promoting radical policies that are contrary to common sense. In fact, they were the party of the working class at the time. And West Virginia was a deeply blue state 22 years ago. The simple translation being everyone who lived in West Virginia back then voted for Democrats.
•••
The older you get, the fuzzier our memory becomes.
But I do remember our late executive editor, Tom Colley, being excited about the big news. A groundbreaking ceremony was being held at Mount View High School in Welch for the Coalfields Expressway project. McDowell County was finally getting a four-lane highway. And Robert C. Byrd was going to be there for the big celebration.
Somehow or another I got talked into doing the story. I think it was because I was from McDowell County and familiar with the area. I remember riding to Welch with Tom, who shared with me many stories about the great Robert C. Byrd during the hour-long commute from Bluefield to Welch. Tom knew Byrd pretty well, and promised to introduce me to him, which he did outside of the main cafeteria area of the high school located high atop Tom’s Mountain in Welch.
I also seem to recall shaking Robert C. Byrd’s hand. COVID wasn’t a problem back then. So everyone would shake everyone else’s hand.
A short time later, Byrd and a host of other local, state and federal dignitaries were using shovels to “break ground” inside of the high school’s cafeteria. Never mind the fact that there wasn’t dirt inside of the high school. Nor was the Coalfields Expressway going through the middle of Mount View High School. The location for the so-called groundbreaking made no sense. But it didn’t matter because the legendary Robert C. Byrd was there, right?
The main take away from Byrd’s big speech was that every journey begins with a first step, and this was a first step for the Coalfields Expressway. He warned that the new four-lane corridor may not be completed in our lifetime.
Still everyone left the big ceremony happy. Then nothing happened.
Well, actually a non-paved, non-usable section of the roadway was supposedly created somewhere along Indian Ridge. But basically no one was able to use it.
Despite the big celebration in McDowell County, work on the Coalfields Expressway — and the creation of actual usable sections of the roadway — moved onto Raleigh County. And then later Wyoming County. But nothing for McDowell County.
Flash forward to the summer of 2022 — 22 years later — and another groundbreaking ceremony was held in McDowell County for the start of the Coalfields Expressway in Welch. This time it was Republican Gov. Jim Justice shoveling dirt — actual dirt — on a mountain where the road is actually going to be built.
I think it is actually going to happen this time.
A 5.1-mile section of the Coalfields Expressway is being constructed near Welch at a cost of $148 million. It will begin near the Federal Corrections Institution off Route 16 just north of Welch, and includes the construction of two ramps and two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation. More than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will also be put in place for the project, according to the governor’s office.
And no, the road still isn’t going through the middle of Mount View High School.
It looks like Jim Justice is going to do what Robert C. Byrd couldn’t do.
As I explained above, this is a really odd — and somewhat complicated story — to explain.
But two groundbreakings are better than one. Right? Well, maybe not. We can debate that later I guess.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
