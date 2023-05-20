A lurch. A sputter. A kaleidiscope of color and beacons across the dashboard.
Not the best car situation when traveling 55 mph down New Hope Road. But in those moments of near panic one tries to focus on anything positive. In this case I was nearing a business with a very large parking area.
I rolled the SUV into the lot and took stock of the situation. After having relatively good luck with my vehicle for quite some time, I was now experiencing a second breakdown within two days.
And, unfortunately, my go-to guy for car trouble — the husband — was out of town on business.
•••
Thirty-two hours earlier, while traveling through downtown Bluefield, the vehicle exhibited the same symptoms. On this occasion I was also fortunate enough to be near a parking lot — this time Portabella’s on the avenue.
There, a very nice gentleman, Wayne, was kind enough to push me into a parking spot and begin looking under the hood to find the problem.
Soon after the husband arrived on scene a diagnosis was made. It was likely the battery or terminals. In less than 30 minutes the parts were replaced and I was at work with a seemingly heathy car.
The situation was simply a ding on the radar. No big deal.
A day later, however, it was.
The first call, again, was to the husband. He was in Ohio, but at that moment I just needed someone to help calm my frazzled state.
My second call was to the best at-home mechanic I know — big brother Ed. Then I had another ding. He was in North Carolina.
Although out of state, he quickly put a plan in place. Through the years I’ve learned this is what big brothers do when a “Little Sis” is facing an emergency.
•••
Ed’s love of cars goes back as long as I can remember. As a child, I remember how he would help Dad while he worked on his old Dodge truck.
Our family rarely bought new vehicles — we were used-car, fixer-upper people.
When Ed turned 16 he got a part-time job and began saving for his dream machine — a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1.
The car was a mess, and that’s a kind adjective. But Ed spent countless hours working on it in the evenings and on weekends.
He got it running, but the body was also in terrible shape. However, he worked on that, too, and soon had it restored to that classic Mustang shape.
We called it the “Bondo-Mobile,” with Ed getting the nickname “Bondo Boy.”
Eventually, it was time for a paint job, and I recall being thrilled at Ed’s acceptance of my offer to help.
I was given the task of cleaning the entire body of the car with a resin cloth. It was summer and there were bugs. Many bugs. Need I say more?
The work was worth it, though. When the vehicle was restored I was occasionally gifted with a ride to school.
Pulling up to my elementary school in a sweet, Grabber Blue Mustang was all the reward I needed.
•••
But today is not the 1970s. There are no Dodge trucks, Mustangs or spare relatives in my house or driveway.
The guys at the business lot where I was stranded on Thursday evening were great, telling me I could leave my SUV there as long as needed. One man also checked under my hood to see if the problem could be remedied with a roadside fix.
It was not that easy.
And I continued to fret, feeling like a giant inconvenience on immovable wheels.
My worries, though, were short-lived.
My sister-in-law Anita arrived in minutes to give me a ride, and then loaned me her car to take home.
Did I mention I had a German shepherd waiting who recently had emergency surgery and was overdue for her medication?
•••
As I write this, my vehicle remains in the shop while my sister-in-law’s is in the driveway.
Although my optimism is slightly waning, I am trying to keep my spirits up.
It’s a blimp on the radar.
Life goes on.
There are many worse things in life than a broken-down vehicle.
And, in southern West Virginia and small towns across the U.S., there are always plenty of friends, family members and strangers willing to lend a hand.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.