I don’t use tobacco products at all now, but when I was growing up it was a rite of passage to at least try them, both cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Giving in to peer pressure is not necessarily a good thing, but what can I say? I wanted to be respected and, more importantly, wanted to avoid ridicule.
Keep in mind, a lot of people used to smoke, and I remember the preferred cigarette brand of my relatives who smoked, from Aunt Ruby’s Viceroys to Cousin Teddy’s Winstons to Cousin Gene and his wife Peggy’s Salems.
When I first tried one, I think it was a Winston, I was told to suck the smoke into my lungs. Well, I tried a few times and coughed my head off, which, I decided, could not be a good thing.
So I quickly learned how to smoke and not inhale, but it appeared I was inhaling, so I avoided being called some choice names for not smoking.
One rite of passage done, and successfully, even if I did fool everybody.
But chewing tobacco was the one I dreaded the most because I saw Marion Meadows get sick on it one time when we were camping out. I think he accidentally swallowed a mouthful of juice, maybe even the tobacco, when a pheasant suddenly flew up from the bushes and startled all of us.
The poor guy literally turned green and started throwing up. We thought he may die. He did too, and was so sick I don’t think he cared.
But I decided one day to just get it out of the way.
Aunt Ruby was the only one of my mother’s sisters who smoked, and Aunt Ebb was the only one who chewed tobacco.
So it was natural that I would ask her for my first chew, although it turned out I didn’t have to.
Aunt Ebb and I were walking up the hollow just to have something to do and to enjoy the spring air and rebirth of the woods. We stopped by to visit Uncle Larney and Aunt Edith who lived by the road on a narrow strip of land between steep hills and along a small creek.
As we chatted, Aunt Ebb, dressed in her usual cowboy boots, jeans, cowboy shirt and Smith & Wesson hat, pulled a pouch of Beechnut chewing tobacco out of her back pocket, opened it up, stuck her hand in and pulled out a wad of the dark strips of cured and treated tobacco between her thumb and index and middle fingers, quickly stuffing it into her mouth.
But she hesitated before putting the pouch back into her pocket and looked at me.
“Want a chew?” she asked, smiling slightly. ”I think you’re old enough.”
I guess I was 13 or 14 but I really don’t recall. It didn’t matter because if you’re shown enough respect to be offered a chew of tobacco, you take it. E
specially if a bunch of other eyes are on you.
Uncle Larney, who was sitting in his rocker leisurely swigging a bottle of beer, perked up, watching me intently to see what I would do. Aunt Edith was nearby and had the same look.
Well, I took the bag, reached in and grabbed some Beechnut, not as much as Aunt Ebb did, but she had been chewing for many years. Enough, though, to be respectable. I can’t explain how a kid knows such things as “enough to be respectable,” but you just do.
I tried to be as confident as possible as I stuffed it into my mouth, making sure the “chew” was snug between my teeth and left cheek.
“Now, don’t swallow the juice,” Aunt Ebb said. “Spit.”
There I was, in that front yard, standing by a country dirt road, chewing Beechnut and spitting. Maybe not spitting as efficiently and accurately as an experienced chewer like Aunt Ebb. She was amazingly accurate with a mouthful of tobacco juice, constantly aiming and hitting about any target she chose.
My spits were more like sprays, some of which landed on my shirt.
Gosh, I thought, my mother will kill me if she sees or smells that. I knew I was safe from anyone blabbing on me, but mothers are a combination of detectives, bloodhounds and psychics.
All eyes stared at me as I stood there, chewing and spitting. They were waiting to see if I could handle it, expecting at any time for me to start gagging and spit it out, maybe even puking.
But that did not happen. In fact, I liked it. No ill effects at all.
As I was looking at Aunt Ebb and Uncle Larney, I thought I may see a little disappointment. I did not.
They both looked happy, quite proud of me.
And I was proud of myself.
Another rite of passage done successfully.
But next was beer … and that was indeed another story.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
