New coronavirus cases are beginning to slow nationally, which is certainly a hopeful sign, but the pandemic is far from over for the deep south counties. Unfortunately, the number of virus-related cases and deaths in our region continue to increase. We saw four virus-related deaths in the region alone Wednesday.
As of this writing, Mercer County has reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths, and all of those cases stem from the Princeton Health Care Center, which is a major COVID-19 hot spot in the state of West Virginia. Unfortunately, we all know that our elderly, and those individuals with underlying health conditions, are at the greatest risk for this virus.
The two latest individuals in Mercer County to die as a result of COVID-19 were a 72-year old female and a 90-year old female, according to Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The Virginia Department of Health also reported Tazewell County’s first COVID-19 death Wednesday. Buchanan County also has seen one COVID-19 death, and Monroe County — the site of another nursing home outbreak at the Springfield Center in Lindside — is reporting three virus-related deaths. Two of those deaths were confirmed by the Monroe County Health Department Wednesday afternoon, an 89-year-old man and a 90-year-old man. Both were from the Springfield Center.
Other counties in the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region also have seen virus-related deaths. Raleigh County is reporting three deaths. Wythe County also is reporting three deaths. Russell County is reporting four deaths. Washington County has had eight deaths. Montgomery County, home of Virginia Tech, also has reported three deaths.
Sadly, this means that community transmission of the virus is still occurring in our region. Wednesday alone seven new cases were reported in Mercer County and two on Thursday, which brings our cumulative total of virus cases to date in Mercer County to 287. That’s up from 276 on Tuesday.
So now is certainly not the time to let our guard down.
The slowing of virus cases nationally is being attributed to a growing number of Americans who are wearing masks.
We know many area residents don’t like the idea of wearing a mask when in public, but it’s the best thing to do right now if we are ever going to slow — and ultimately stop — the spread of the virus locally. Even more troubling is the fact that many local residents continue to ignore the concept of social distancing. If you don’t want to wear a mask, please practice social distancing. This means staying six feet away from other individuals when you are out in public.
Unfortunately, it seems like some people in our region aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.
Some continue to congregate together in large crowds without practicing social distancing or the use of masks. Others seem completely oblivious to the pandemic.
But here is the problem. If we don’t take the pandemic seriously, the virus isn’t going to go away. We don’t need community spread continuing in the coalfield counties well into September and October. We need to get our COVID-19 cases under control already, particularly before the onset of the regular flu season. If we don’t, we risk the threat of what some are calling a “twindemic,” an outbreak of both COVID-19 cases and seasonal flu cases. That would be a troubling scenario that could overwhelm local hospitals and health care providers.
Please take the pandemic seriously. Wear a mask if you can, and most certainly practice social distancing and frequent hand washing. That’s the only way we are going to slow the spread of this deadly plague in the deep south counties.
