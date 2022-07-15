While it is true that some in our region have moved on from the pandemic, COVID is not yet done with us. In fact, if you have been following headlines in recent days, you probably already know that new variants of the Omicron strain are once again driving up cases and hospitalizations.
Mercer and Monroe counties are once again in the yellow on West Virginia’s county alert, and McDowell County is in the gold. What this means is that transmission levels of the virus in the community are once again increasing. As of Thursday, 145 virus cases in Mercer County were considered active.
But the number of deaths in Mercer County associated with COVID-19 still stands at 269. That number hasn’t gone up in a while, a possible indicator that increased levels of vaccination and natural immunity are helping to fend off more serious cases of illness associated with the virus.
The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are driving up COVID rates across the nation and in West Virginia and neighboring Virginia. They are more contagious than their predecessors and appear to be somewhat more capable of getting around immunity provided by vaccines and previous infections.
Another variant that health officials are keeping a watchful eye on is the BA 2.75 strain, which may be even more capable of getting around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. However, it is unclear at this point as to whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the now dominant BA.5 strain, the Associated Press reported earlier this week.
As viruses mutate, they generally become less potent. But two years and four months into the pandemic, COVID has proven to be quite resilient.
Even now hospitalizations are once again rising in West Virginia. As of Thursday, 330 people in the Mountain State were hospitalized with COVID. The state had been averaging about 200 hospitalizations a day up until just a week ago. Of the current number of hospitalizations, 185 are people who are vaccinated with 145 unvaccinated residents also hospitalized.
Of the 330 hospitalizations, 39 patients are in an intensive care unit with COVID. This includes 30 vaccinated residents and 9 who are unvaccinated. Five people — all vaccinated — are currently on a ventilator.
If recent history is any indication, the new variants will likely continue to drive up cases and hospitalizations in the weeks ahead before peaking. Then cases should start to decline again — at least until the next variant takes hold.
Sadly, this pandemic is not over. While we all would like to pretend that life has returned to normal, COVID is still out there, and it is once again spreading at a higher rate of transmission in our community. Many in the region have already caught COVID, but there is still a risk of reinfection, particularly with this new variants.
We should all continue to be careful.
