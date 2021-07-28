It’s been a rough ride so far this summer for Bluefield’s historic Ridge Runner.
The miniature train has operated only sporadically at Lotito Park due to a number of mechanical issues. The train, which carries passengers through the park for a scenic tour, is currently out of operation again.
After examining the tracks and the train, it was determined that the wheels on the Ridge Runner needed to be replaced. Those parts have since been ordered, and now it’s just a matter of when they will arrive. Once the parts are received, city crews believe they can have the train back on track in a day or so.
The big question now is whether or not city officials can get the Ridge Runner operational again before the end of summer.
The Appalachian League team that was named after the miniature train — the Ridge Runners — are scheduled to play their last home game of their inaugural season at Bowen Field on August 9. However, there is still plenty of summer left after that. The train normally operates on weekends, and usually runs well into September.
Craig Strahm, deputy director of public works for the city, said a top to bottom assessment of the train was recently completed.
The problem was the rear wheels of the locomotive kept slipping off the track, according to Strahm.
“We fixed the track, but it didn’t solve the issue,” he said.
The hope is that the new wheels, once they arrive, will fix the problem.
We hope the Ridge Runner can be operational again soon. The little train is a big attraction at city park, and its absence so far this summer has been noticed.
The sooner the Ridge Runner is operating again at Lotito Park the better for everyone.
