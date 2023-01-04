As expected, high gas prices combined with inflation led to a slight decrease in ridership permit sales along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in 2022. But trail officials are anticipating a rebound in sales permits for the new year.
According to Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk, the revenue generated from permit sales was down by about 8.2 percent in 2022. He says the actual number of trail passes that were sold from November 2021 to November 2022 are still being counted.
“We’re still reconciling numbers, but on the revenue side we’re down about 8.2 percent,” Lusk said of trail pass sales. “So we expect our revenue sales to come right in line with that, which could be between 87,000 and 88,000. We don’t know our exact number, but it would be an 8.2 percent decease and we budgeted for that. We knew we’d have a pull back this year.”
Ridership decreased considerably when Gov. Jim Justice closed the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it rebounded after the trails were reopened in May that same year. Trail pass sales continued to grow, but they slowed when inflation drove up prices and gasoline prices soared in 2021.
The cost of gas has had more of an impact on visitor numbers than COVID, according to Lusk.
“We saw this every time fuel prices got at or near $4 a gallon,” he said. “Every time it got near $4 a gallon, we saw a noticeable decline in permit sales.”
Fuel is the second-largest expense ATV tourists must pay when they come to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, Lusk said.
According to a 2021 study prepared by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Marshall University, the trail system’s out-of-state visitors spent most of their vacation money on accommodations followed by fuel for their vehicles. The third-largest expense was prepared food, followed by groceries, retail shopping, trail vehicle repairs, entertainment and visiting local attractions.
“If not for fuel prices, we probably would not have seen a decline at all this year,” he said.
It is difficult to predict what will happen with fuel prices here in 2023, particularly with the Russia-Ukraine conflict now in its second year. But the hope is that ridership numbers will rebound in 2023.
Ridership numbers usually start taking off around March, and continue to grow as warm weather sets in. So depending upon what gas prices look like come March, and how the national economy is doing, trail officials should have a better idea of what to expect at that time for the new year.
