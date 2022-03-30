Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has initiated the process of ending the Commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The Republican governor argues that the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, is in reality a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses throughout the state. He calls it a bad deal for Virginians.
“Hardworking Virginians are having to do more with less as inflation steals a historic amount from their paychecks and the failed Biden Administration energy policies are costing Virginians more at the pump and in their homes,” Youngkin said in announcing the state’s exit from the RGGI. “We’re working every day to cut energy taxes and reduce costs — like the RGGI carbon tax — and make Virginia the best place to live, work and do business.”
Youngkin makes an interesting argument in his case to remove Virginia from the RGGI. He says the closure of coal-fired power plants in Virginia over the last decade, and the switch to natural gas, have already reduced carbon emissions rates in the Commonwealth by 50 percent over the past 10 years.
That includes the closure of the Glen Lynn coal-fired power plant in Giles County in 2015.
Youngkin signed Executive Order 9 on Jan. 15 directing the Department of Environmental Quality to examine the impact of the RGGI and start the process of ending Virginia’s participation. The DEQ has since completed the report, which led to Youngkin’s announcement earlier this month of the state’s departure from the RGGI.
The RGGI had 11 states in the East participating, with Virginia signing up last year under the administration of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. It involves a complicated process to add an extra charge to bills each month that is supposed to go to consumer benefit programs to improve energy efficiency and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies.
However, the Virginia DEQ report found that RGGI environmental compliance cost will increase “a typical” residential customer bill by $2.39 per month, and a typical industrial customer bill by $1,554 per month, the governor’s office said.
Specifically, the administration argues:
• Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses.
• Consumers are unable to avoid the pass through of these costs because they do not have the opportunity to switch electric providers in most regions of Virginia.
• The imposition of the RGGI “carbon tax” fails to achieve its goal as a carbon “cap-and-trade” system because it lacks any incentive for power-generators to actually reduce emissions, due to the ability to pass through costs to consumers.
The costs of compliance with the trading rule and participation in RGGI have materialized in higher electricity rates as identified in public utility filings before the Virginia Corporation Commission.
Democrats are certain to oppose Youngkin’s decision to remove Virginia from the RGGI, but they also lack the power to slow or stop the executive order, having lost both the governor’s mansion, the lieutenant governor’s post, the attorney general’s post and control of the Virginia House of Delegates in a red wave last November.
With inflation soaring and high gas prices at the pump causing economic pain for many, labeling the RGGI as a “carbon tax” that is being passed on to already struggling families is likely a winning strategy by Youngkin.
