Whether paid high-salary or low, all police officers everywhere have a legal, and moral, obligation to do their job in a manner respectable to all peoples. Infractions acknowledged and certified by legal jurisprudence result in the departments being sued-— but it’s the taxpayers who pay, not so much the guilty sector.
My solution is both to increase their pay when they conduct themselves properly, and to dock that pay when they’re naughty boys and girls.
Establish a federal police merit fund, giving all officers a bonus at the end of each year, amounts paid in proportion to rank. Then, when successful misconduct suits are filed, deduct those amounts from that fund. Since it would be a singular fund for all officers, it would compel the responsible officers everywhere to police the corrupt ones everywhere.
Most importantly, this may compel all officers to treat people, all people, right, not to be so trigger happy, especially regarding a particular demographic when encountering situations some may consider tense.
This method could also be employed to keep the prosecutorial sector in check — rewarding the wrongfully convicted and estates of the wrongfully executed as well as penalizing all corrupt officials thereby connected.
I might also add, further innovations/training in non-lethal take-down techniques/equipment, mandating body cams on all officers, allowing citizens to film/record all police-civilian interactions, and establishing civilian-run officer review boards all across the nation with the power to vet officer candidates and to terminate unsatisfactory active officers and/or whole department staffs, would also help the overall cause.
Feel free to copy and spread this message to others.
Keith B. Anderson
Bluefield
