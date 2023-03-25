Newly enacted legislation will allow the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, and the Mercer County Commission, to share expenses on a planned regional project near Airport Road.
Senate Bill 591, which was authored by Bluefield City Attorney Anthony Heltzel and sponsored by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, has been signed into law by Governor Jim Justice. It allows three or more county or municipal development authorities to share expenses for and revenues derived from joint economic development projects within their respective geographic territories.
Locally, the legislation will help with the Airport Road project, which is a joint effort of the two cities and the county commission. It involves outdoor recreation, including ATV trails, near Kee Dam.
According to Heltzel, the new law will allow Bluefield and Princeton to work together on the project by sharing resources as well as revenue. Bluefield, Princeton and the county own the property where the project is proposed. It is nearly 2,000 acres of land jointly owned by the three governing bodies.
“It allows any type of joint venture in economic development,” Heltzel said of the new law. “They don’t have to be contiguous. It gives us a lot of options.”
“We own a significant amount of property there (off Airport Road near Kee Dam) and so does Princeton and Mercer County,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said during the city board’s March 14 meeting. “This (legislation) is the first step to getting everybody together to get started.”
Martin and Heltzel traveled to Charleston and met with Justice as he signed the bill into law. The legislation takes effect June 2.
According to the bill, each county or municipal development authority participating in a joint economic development project contract must contribute at least $15,000 in cash to the project. State money may also be available.
The new law should help in expediting plans for this important regional project.
While specific details of the project are being kept under wraps for now, it should be noted that both cities and the county have explored a number of ideas in the past for the jointly-owned land.
Area residents may recall that an earlier recreation vision — an equestrian center — was considered for the area years ago. It too was proposed at the time as a joint venture between the two cities and the county. However, that equestrian center project never materialized due to a number of obstacles at the time.
{p class=”p3”}It is our hope that a new project can be developed that will help in creating new tourism, recreation and economic development opportunities for the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.