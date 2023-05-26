One of my favorite movies is the Michael Mann version of “Last of the Mohicans,” which starred Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe and Russell Means.
Those familiar with the James Fenimore Cooper classic novel or the movie know it takes place during the French and Indian War when the British were trying to maintain control of the colonies.
While that is, of course, an interesting history and the film does a great job (including one of the best scores I have ever heard) presenting the story in a quite dramatic and romanticized fashion, there is one scene that always stands out for me. Well, not including the scenes with Madeline Stowe.
At the beginning of the movie, Means and Day-Lewis are hunting and eventually track down, shoot and kill a large elk.
It was a very physical hunt and required a great deal of stalking and running.
As the animal lay on the ground, Means, who died a few years ago and was a Native American activist, knelt beside the elk and honored it, displaying the spiritual connection between humans and the animals that kept them alive, and a deep appreciation of all animals.
The scene itself is also symbolic of the link between Native Americans and nature, a relationship that was being disrupted by the coming loss of their tribal hunting grounds to explorers, entrepreneurs and settlers, not to mention the loss of their lives.
But the scene with Means and the elk was very moving, and reminds me of the purpose of hunting and killing an animal: survival.
Our ancestors did not hunt for sport. They hunted because they needed the meat and the furs. They had to hunt to survive.
The whole scene also illustrates the importance of animals in the Bible and what a special relationship was intended between humans and animals.
Replicas of living quarters from Jesus’ time are on display in the Holy Land and the animals had a room in the small house they shared with humans, illustrating how crucial they were and how much they were respected.
A case can certainly be made that all too often the callousness humans can feel for each other is manifested even more in how cruel they can be to animals.
All animals, even vicious dogs, are innocent. They live by instinct, and in the case of many, like horses and dogs, by training.
No, a healthy dog is not naturally mean or needlessly aggressive. But they are sometimes trained to be that way by cruel and ignorant masters who have no purpose to do so.
I participated in a demonstration of a police dog attack once. The German shepherd was with his handler, a sheriff’s deputy, and I wore protective equipment and held my very heavily covered arm out in front of my body, standing about 30 feet away as the deputy gave the command to basically capture me.
The shepherd lunged so fast he almost knocked me off my feet as he clamped down on my arm and would not let go until he received the command to do so.
Through this, though, I looked into the eyes of that shepherd and saw no malice at all, just an obedient servant who meant no harm. Afterwards, he was the sweetest dog you would ever want to be around.
But when he was doing his job, he was at the command of the officer.
We all mourn when an officer is killed in the line of duty, but it also breaks our hearts when a police dog is killed.
When I was growing up, dogs were often a routine part of my life so I have always loved them.
Hunting, of course, was part of my life as well.
Thankfully, I was always taught that if you kill it you eat it.
I also grew up in the church where the lessons about what our special relationship with animals should be were emphasized.
Hunting is something that I don’t do routinely now, but still enjoy it on occasion.
Being in the woods itself is satisfying, and the hunting brings a level of excitement that is, I think, instinctual. But that instinct is not based on killing an animal just for the thrill.
It is based on the primitiveness of survival.
As many animals provide us with food and other needed items, our companion animals give us heaps of unconditional love.
We should never take that for granted, and always show them the respect and appreciation they deserve.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.